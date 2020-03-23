Alive After 5 lineup announced

Alive After 5 kicks off June 11 with Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, announced on Monday by the Downtown Billings Alliance.

The weekly outdoor downtown concert series will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, June 11 to July 30.

Based in Bozeman, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs will bring their "foot-stompin' folk" to the outdoor stage at the Pub Station, 2502 First Ave. N.

According to a press release from the DBA, this year's schedule also includes:

July 18: Arterial Drive at Hooligan’s Sports Bar, 109 N. Broadway.

El Wencho at Montana Brewing Co., 113 N. Broadway. July 2 (AA5 Block Party): Paige & The People’s Band at Thirsty Street Brewing Co., 3008 First Ave. N.

Paige & The People’s Band at Thirsty Street Brewing Co., 3008 First Ave. N. July 9: Wippoorwill at Daisy Dukes, 222 N. Broadway.

Wippoorwill at Daisy Dukes, 222 N. Broadway. July 16: Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk at Tiny’s Tavern, 323 N. 24th St.

Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk at Tiny’s Tavern, 323 N. 24th St. July 23: Able Soul at Walkers Grill, 2700 First Ave. N.

Able Soul at Walkers Grill, 2700 First Ave. N. July 30: Willy G & Lawrence at McCormick’s Café, 2419 Montana Ave.

Admission is free. However, anyone age 21 or older wanting to drink alcoholic beverages must purchase a wristband for $2.