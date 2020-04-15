Angella Ahn on calm, nourishing, and beautiful things

Angella Ahn, associate professor of violin and viola at Montana State University, said her go-to music right now — and just about any time — is something relaxing. A fitting request for times like these.
Under normal circumstances, Ahn performs around the globe with her sisters Lucia, a pianist, and Maria, cellist — aptly known as the Ahn Trio. The sisters, born in Seoul, Korea, and graduates of Julliard in New York, are innovative collaborators, touring and presenting chamber and classical music in their unique arrangements, as well as teaching and presenting master classes.
The trio are keeping up with the times, and in late March were featured in Austin Chamber Music's first installment of a virtual concert series.
The Ahn Trio is taking a hiatus at the moment, but Angella is working with the Montana Arts Council, Bozeman Symphony Board, and finding creative ways to engage her MSU students.
Last year, The Ahn Trio recorded Ludovico Einaudi’s "Nuvole Bianche" (White Clouds) and filmed a music video in Florence where they played dual roles as violinist/cellist/pianist and nun/gate keeper/car driver respectively, Angella described.
"I can’t stop listening to Einaudi’s music," she said.
Now, we can't, either. Find out what else Angella is diving into these days.
What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?
Currently reading: "The Overstory" by Richard Powers. Wanting to pull off my shelf: “1Q84" by Haruki Murakami. Eager to order: "Montana: High, Wide, and Handsome" by Joseph Kinsey Howard.
What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?
Ever since my sisters and I recorded Ludovico Einaudi’s "Nuvole Bianche" (White Clouds), I can’t stop listening to Einaudi’s music. My go-to music is calming, nourishing, and beautiful. When I’m not studying pieces of music or learning new scores, I want to listen to music that relaxes me.
What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?
Just watched Knives Out. It was amazing! Want to rewatch Parasite. Guilty pleasure - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
What are you currently creating?
Lots and lots of elaborate meals.
Sisters Lucia, Angella, and Maria Ahn of The Ahn Trio perform the hauntingly beautiful Yuryung by Pat Metheny.
