Angella Ahn on calm, nourishing, and beautiful things

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?

Currently reading: "The Overstory" by Richard Powers. Wanting to pull off my shelf: “1Q84" by Haruki Murakami. Eager to order: "Montana: High, Wide, and Handsome" by Joseph Kinsey Howard.

What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?

Ever since my sisters and I recorded Ludovico Einaudi’s "Nuvole Bianche" (White Clouds), I can’t stop listening to Einaudi’s music. My go-to music is calming, nourishing, and beautiful. When I’m not studying pieces of music or learning new scores, I want to listen to music that relaxes me.

What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?

Just watched Knives Out. It was amazing! Want to rewatch Parasite. Guilty pleasure - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

What are you currently creating?