Baby Shark Live at MetraPark June 9

Baby Shark Live is coming to MetraPark on June 9, 2021 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 23.

Take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins up with his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs! Baby Shark Live! is a state of the art enchanting kids spectacular.

In this one of a kind concert experience young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and friends, go on fun adventures to learn and meet new friends! Some of the hit songs include, Baby Shark, Five Little Monkeys, Wheels On The Bus, Jungle Boogie, and Monkey Banana Dance!

Premier Productions and MetraPark follow all Montana Governor Gianforte's health guidelines for masking, cleaning protocols, and distancing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0