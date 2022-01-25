 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big names top Under the Big Sky lineup for July festival
Big names top Under the Big Sky lineup for July festival

The Under the Big Sky music festival and rodeo, which returns to Whitefish July 15-17, has announced this year’s line-up.

Headliners include Turnpike Troubadours, Lord Huron, Cody Jinks, Black Pumas, James Johnson and Midland.

Cody Jinks 4.jpg

Performers during the first Under the Big Sky Music and Arts Festival July 13-14, in Whitefish, Montana.

The festival got off to a great start in 2019, and then missed 2020 because of COVID restrictions. Last summer, the festival saw its largest crowds ever, drawing 15,000 fans the first night and more than 20,000 the second. The big crowds did cause some logistical troubles. Some fans waited in long lines to get into the festival, and to get out of the parking lot, and to fill water bottles. Some food vendors also sold out of food and drinks.

This year, new protocols are in place to sort out those problems, organizers said.

“Under the Big Sky will reduce its daily capacity to 20,000 in 2022, while expanding the site footprint on the property to provide more space, notably by enlarging the creek stage area,” producer Outrider Presents said in a press release. “The festival will be doubling the number of water stations in 2022, offering $1 water bottles, and is adding additional restrooms to GA and VIP sections.”

2021 UTBS crowd 10.jpg

As many as 20,000 people gather to hear Jason Isbell headline the 2021 Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish, Montana.

The lineup includes: American Aquarium, Hogslop String Band, Jamie Wyatt, Lainey Wilson, Leah Blevins, Margo Price, Morgan Wade, Nick Shoulders, Paul Cauthen, Shakey Graves, Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Stephen Wilson Jr., Suzanne Santo, The Helnore Highwater Band, The Silent Comedy, Trampled by Turtles, Tre Burt, Warren Zeiders and Zach Bryan.

Montana artists include: Big Sky City Lights, Emily Clark, Hannah King, Honey Bandit, Michelle Rivers, Mynxx, The Helnore Highwater Band and The Lil Smokies.

