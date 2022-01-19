Billings cop placed on leave after Saturday incident at bar

An off-duty Billings Police officer involved in an argument in a bar that turned violent Saturday morning has been placed on administrative leave.
During the incident a suspect pulled a gun and may have fired the weapon. An off-duty Yellowstone County Deputy who was socializing with other off-duty officers was injured possibly by a bullet fragment.
The suspect sped away in his car and crashed nearby, rolling the vehicle onto its top in the parking lot of the Albertsons store in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue. The suspect was injured, but expected to survive. Police found a gun in the crashed car.
Billings Chief of Police Rich St. John provided some details about the altercation at the Grand Stand Sports Bar and Casino during a press conference held Saturday afternoon.
The off-duty officer involved was Officer Matt Frank, a nine-year veteran of the department, according a BPD release issued Wednesday. Frank was placed on administrative leave pending internal review, per standard procedure following a critical incident, the release stated.
The investigation is being turned over to Montana DCI to take primary for follow up and further investigation. At this time, investigators have yet to confirm if the gun was ever fired during the incident and are still trying to determine all of the circumstances surrounding the disturbance from beginning to end, police said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been no arrests or charges made. The investigation remains active and on-going.