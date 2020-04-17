Billings Symphony goes digital, announces 2020 - 2021 season

Expect the best. Prepare for the worst. That's become a common theme for arts organizations in planning for the 2020–2021 season.
The Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale, which had its season ready to announce in early March, postponed sharing its plans until now.
“There is a lot of work that goes into putting the season on,” said maestra Anne Harrigan, musical director of BSOC. “If we don’t proceed as if we are going to have a season, it’s not going to happen. We would rather get everything ready to go, and if we have to cancel, we have to cancel.”
On Friday, the organization unveiled its season, which opens Sept. 26 at Alberta Bair Theater.
The symphony returns to its longtime home at the ABT, which is on track to reopen in September after a year-long $13.6 million renovation to the 1931 building.
“People need something to look forward to,” said Harrigan. “We will have a backup plan and provide something to keep our stakeholders and our patrons fulfilled in other ways. For now, we all need to feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Harrigan, who resides in Michigan and is also the music director of the Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra, was in Billings a month ago to conduct a concert that was subsequently canceled. Since then, it’s been fast and furious for the organization as staff "readjust and retool the entire organization,” said Harrigan. “Our role in the community is to enrich lives through music. We are going to be creative and meet the needs of our people.”
Musicians in the orchestra have been providing music online through different platforms. Viewers can tune into BSOC’s Facebook or Instagram account to find teaching resources, instrument demonstrations, and virtual concerts. Previous concerts have also been released via YouTube.
The organization recently teamed with the Yellowstone Art Museum to present their major fundraising events — Summerfair and Symphony in the Park — jointly.
“As of today, Symphony in the Park is still planned,” said Ignacio Barron Viela, executive director of the Billings Orchestra and Chorale. “We are monitoring very closely the series of news from the government. Things might change, and we are prepared for the worse, which is not having Symphony in the Park.”
Not if, but when
Across the country, organizations have a similar struggle: when can we ethically bring people together?
A choir in Washington that assembled to rehearse in early March now has nearly 50 participants infected with COVID-19, and several have died, even though they were taking precautions including using hand sanitizer and keeping their distance. A pastor in Virginia who defiantly continued holding services into late March contracted COVID-19 and died.
On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, announced the U.S. lacks the tasting and tracking procedures needed to reopen businesses. Some have suggested concerts and other large gatherings won’t be safe until fall — of 2021.
Across Montana, some of summer’s largest events are music festivals, and many remain on the calendar. Earlier this month, Red Ants Pants Music Festival was the first major festival to cancel. The July event has brought upwards of 18,000 people to White Sulphur Springs.
Festival founder Sarah Calhoun cited the risk to patrons, staff, vendors and volunteers, while also having issues routing bands from Canada that potentially would be unable to cross the border. The Montana Folk Festival, a three-day international event in Butte in July is still on. A timer on the festival website counts down to the event kickoff.
Barron Viela, with the Billings Symphony, said symphonies across the country have not canceled their 2020–2021 seasons. Upcoming concerts starting in September for BSOC will take place at four venues, and Baron Viela said they are having conversations about safety and sanitization protocols.
In the meantime, the organization’s musicians may be found online, navigating a landscape that is somewhat foreign, admits Harrigan.
“We are bringing ourselves up to the 21st century electronically, looking at the silver lining in all this,” Harrigan said. “We are doing things that major organization like the Chicago Symphony have been doing for several years. We are catching up and taking advantage of the situation.”
BSOC’s 70th Anniversary season is as follows:
Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Alberta Bair Theater, celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday.
Romancing the Keys: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Alberta Bair Theater, featuring Wei Luo performing Prokofiev’s “devilishly difficult” Piano Concerto No. 3. Also featuring a performance of Saint-Saёns’ Organ Symphony.
Messiah: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Alberta Bair Theater, featuring the BSOC and soloists presenting selections from Handel’s perennial favorite.
Mozart and Vivaldi: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Lincoln Center featuring Montana violinist Carrie Krause performing Vivaldi’s beloved Four Seasons, as well as a performance of one of Mozart's final masterpieces, Symphony No. 40.
Appalachian Spring: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Alberta Bair Theater featuring Rafael Aguirre guitar performing Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez accompanied by images by Michael Sample Rodrigo, and ends with Copland’s quintessentially American Appalachian Spring.
Guys and Dolls in Concert: 7:30 p.m. March 20 at Alberta Bair Theater, featuring Broadway professionals in this lightly-staged production of Frank Loesser’s musical comedy, which tells of two young couples betting against the odds in Depression-era New York City.
Pictures at an Exhibition: 7:30 p.m. April 24, 2021 at Alberta Bair Theater featuring the Billings Youth Orchestra to close the season. Philadelphia Orchestra concertmaster David Kim takes the stage to perform Beethoven’s revolutionary Violin Concerto.
Sukin Series
Performed in the intimate setting of two historic Billings icons — the Billings Depot and the Babcock Theater — the Sukin Series highlights local and international artists.
Tanner Jorden in Concert: 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Billings Depot, featuring Tanner Jorden, a two-time winner of the Montana Association of Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist Competition who has performed at Carnegie Hall.
Ugly Beauty: Music of Thelonious Monk: 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Babcock Theater, featuring Scott Jeppeson and the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective paying homage to legendary pianist and jazz composer Thelonious Monk.
Ensemble Bayona: 7 p.m. Nov. 5, 2021 at the Billings Depot, featuring Eros Jaca, (cello), Vladyslava Luchenko (violin), and Camille Sublet (piano) performing innovative folk- inspired interpretations of some of the world’s greatest composers.
Trip Around the World of Music: 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Billings Depot, featuring multinational guitarists Mircea Gogoncea and Arturo Castro Nogueras sharing their contemporary works inspired by the song and dance traditions of the Balkans and Latin America.
Bibimbap Trio: 7 p.m. May 6, 2021 at the Billings Depot featuring Grammy- and Emmy-nominated composer Philip Aaberg and his piano trio that includes violinist Angella Ahn and cellist Sara Stalnaker.
Duke Ellington’s Far East Suite: 7 p.m. May 25, 2021 at the Babcock Theater, featuring Ellington’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning Far East Suite performed by the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective.
Special Performances
Whiskey & Wine: 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Henry’s Garage featuring samples of the region’s finest whiskeys and wines in a fundraising event for BSOC.
The Nutcracker: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 28 and 2 p.m. Nov. 29 at Alberta Bair Theater, featuring more than 100 local children performing with this charming Thanksgiving weekend tradition.
Holiday Tour of Homes: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at various private residences throughout Billings, decorated for the season in a self-guided tour and featuring music by BSOC musicians to raise funds for BSOC.
Adventures in Music Day: 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Jan. 23 at Billings Public Library
Peter and the Wolf (family concert): 12 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Lincoln Center featuring Prokofiev’s beloved musical fairy tale for children brought to life by the BSOC musicians.
Balance: A Chorale Concert: 7:30 p.m. April 10 and 3 p.m. April 11 at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral featuring the Billings Symphony Chorale
The Who Cares Symphony Benefit: 6 p.m. May 8, 2021 at The Northern Hotel’s Grand Ballroom
Symphony in the Park: 4 p.m. June 27, 2021
