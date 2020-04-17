Billings Symphony goes digital, announces 2020 - 2021 season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Expect the best. Prepare for the worst. That's become a common theme for arts organizations in planning for the 2020–2021 season.

The Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale, which had its season ready to announce in early March, postponed sharing its plans until now.

“There is a lot of work that goes into putting the season on,” said maestra Anne Harrigan, musical director of BSOC. “If we don’t proceed as if we are going to have a season, it’s not going to happen. We would rather get everything ready to go, and if we have to cancel, we have to cancel.”

On Friday, the organization unveiled its season, which opens Sept. 26 at Alberta Bair Theater.

The symphony returns to its longtime home at the ABT, which is on track to reopen in September after a year-long $13.6 million renovation to the 1931 building.

“People need something to look forward to,” said Harrigan. “We will have a backup plan and provide something to keep our stakeholders and our patrons fulfilled in other ways. For now, we all need to feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”