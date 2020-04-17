You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Billings Symphony goes digital, announces 2020 - 2021 season

Billings Symphony goes digital, announces 2020 - 2021 season

Expect the best. Prepare for the worst. That's become a common theme for arts organizations in planning for the 2020–2021 season.

The Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale, which had its season ready to announce in early March, postponed sharing its plans until now.

“There is a lot of work that goes into putting the season on,” said maestra Anne Harrigan, musical director of BSOC. “If we don’t proceed as if we are going to have a season, it’s not going to happen. We would rather get everything ready to go, and if we have to cancel, we have to cancel.”

On Friday, the organization unveiled its season, which opens Sept. 26 at Alberta Bair Theater. 

Billings Symphony

Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale is pictured at the Alberta Bair Theater during its final concert of the 2018-19 season. The organization has announced its upcoming season and will return to the ABT, which is undergoing extensive renovations that will be concluded in September. 

The symphony returns to its longtime home at the ABT, which is on track to reopen in September after a year-long $13.6 million renovation to the 1931 building.

“People need something to look forward to,” said Harrigan. “We will have a backup plan and provide something to keep our stakeholders and our patrons fulfilled in other ways. For now, we all need to feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale musical director Anne Harrigan

Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale musical director Anne Harrigan introduces "Motown Magic" guest performer Jarran Muse and Sydney Morton for students at Riverside Middle School as part of the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale's outreach program in February 2019.

Harrigan, who resides in Michigan and is also the music director of the Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra, was in Billings a month ago to conduct a concert that was subsequently canceled. Since then, it’s been fast and furious for the organization as staff "readjust and retool the entire organization,” said Harrigan. “Our role in the community is to enrich lives through music. We are going to be creative and meet the needs of our people.”

Musicians in the orchestra have been providing music online through different platforms. Viewers can tune into BSOC’s Facebook or Instagram account to find teaching resources, instrument demonstrations, and virtual concerts. Previous concerts have also been released via YouTube. 

The organization recently teamed with the Yellowstone Art Museum to present their major fundraising events — Summerfair and Symphony in the Park — jointly.

“As of today, Symphony in the Park is still planned,” said Ignacio Barron Viela, executive director of the Billings Orchestra and Chorale. “We are monitoring very closely the series of news from the government. Things might change, and we are prepared for the worse, which is not having Symphony in the Park.”

Not if, but when

Across the country, organizations have a similar struggle: when can we ethically bring people together?

A choir in Washington that assembled to rehearse in early March now has nearly 50 participants infected with COVID-19, and several have died, even though they were taking precautions including using hand sanitizer and keeping their distance. A pastor in Virginia who defiantly continued holding services into late March contracted COVID-19 and died. 

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, announced the U.S. lacks the tasting and tracking procedures needed to reopen businesses. Some have suggested concerts and other large gatherings won’t be safe until fall — of 2021.

Across Montana, some of summer’s largest events are music festivals, and many remain on the calendar. Earlier this month, Red Ants Pants Music Festival was the first major festival to cancel. The July event has brought upwards of 18,000 people to White Sulphur Springs.

Festival founder Sarah Calhoun cited the risk to patrons, staff, vendors and volunteers, while also having issues routing bands from Canada that potentially would be unable to cross the border. The Montana Folk Festival, a three-day international event in Butte in July is still on. A timer on the festival website counts down to the event kickoff.

Barron Viela, with the Billings Symphony, said symphonies across the country have not canceled their 2020–2021 seasons. Upcoming concerts starting in September for BSOC will take place at four venues, and Baron Viela said they are having conversations about safety and sanitization protocols.

In the meantime, the organization’s musicians may be found online, navigating a landscape that is somewhat foreign, admits Harrigan.

“We are bringing ourselves up to the 21st century electronically, looking at the silver lining in all this,” Harrigan said. “We are doing things that major organization like the Chicago Symphony have been doing for several years. We are catching up and taking advantage of the situation.”

BSOC’s 70th Anniversary season is as follows:

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Alberta Bair Theater, celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday.

Romancing the Keys: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Alberta Bair Theater, featuring Wei Luo performing Prokofiev’s “devilishly difficult” Piano Concerto No. 3. Also featuring a performance of Saint-Saёns’ Organ Symphony.

Messiah: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Alberta Bair Theater, featuring the BSOC and soloists presenting selections from Handel’s perennial favorite.

Carrie Krause

Montana violinist Carrie Krause will perform Vivaldi’s Four Seasons during a concert with the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale on Jan. 23 at the Lincoln Center.

Mozart and Vivaldi: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Lincoln Center featuring Montana violinist Carrie Krause performing Vivaldi’s beloved Four Seasons, as well as a performance of one of Mozart's final masterpieces, Symphony No. 40.

Rafael Aguirre

Rafael Aguirre is scheduled to perform Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez for Spanish guitar during the Billings Symphony Orchestra's Feb. 13 concert at Alberta Bair Theater.

Appalachian Spring: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Alberta Bair Theater featuring Rafael Aguirre guitar performing Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez accompanied by images by Michael Sample Rodrigo, and ends with Copland’s quintessentially American Appalachian Spring.

Guys and Dolls in Concert: 7:30 p.m. March 20 at Alberta Bair Theater, featuring Broadway professionals in this lightly-staged production of Frank Loesser’s musical comedy, which tells of two young couples betting against the odds in Depression-era New York City.

Pictures at an Exhibition: 7:30 p.m. April 24, 2021 at Alberta Bair Theater featuring the Billings Youth Orchestra to close the season. Philadelphia Orchestra concertmaster David Kim takes the stage to perform Beethoven’s revolutionary Violin Concerto.

David Kim

Violinist David Kim closes out Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale's 70th season on April 24, 2021 at the Alberta Bair Theater. The Philadelphia Orchestra concertmaster will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto.

Sukin Series

Performed in the intimate setting of two historic Billings icons — the Billings Depot and the Babcock Theater — the Sukin Series highlights local and international artists.

Tanner Jorden in Concert: 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Billings Depot, featuring Tanner Jorden, a two-time winner of the Montana Association of Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist Competition who has performed at Carnegie Hall.

Ugly Beauty: Music of Thelonious Monk: 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Babcock Theater, featuring Scott Jeppeson and the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective paying homage to legendary pianist and jazz composer Thelonious Monk.

Ensemble Bayona: 7 p.m. Nov. 5, 2021 at the Billings Depot, featuring Eros Jaca, (cello), Vladyslava Luchenko (violin), and Camille Sublet (piano) performing innovative folk- inspired interpretations of some of the world’s greatest composers.

Trip Around the World of Music: 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Billings Depot, featuring multinational guitarists Mircea Gogoncea and Arturo Castro Nogueras sharing their contemporary works inspired by the song and dance traditions of the Balkans and Latin America.

Bibimbap Trio: 7 p.m. May 6, 2021 at the Billings Depot featuring Grammy- and Emmy-nominated composer Philip Aaberg and his piano trio that includes violinist Angella Ahn and cellist Sara Stalnaker.

Duke Ellington’s Far East Suite: 7 p.m. May 25, 2021 at the Babcock Theater, featuring Ellington’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning Far East Suite performed by the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective.

Special Performances

Whiskey & Wine: 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Henry’s Garage featuring samples of the region’s finest whiskeys and wines in a fundraising event for BSOC.

The Nutcracker: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 28 and 2 p.m. Nov. 29 at Alberta Bair Theater, featuring more than 100 local children performing with this charming Thanksgiving weekend tradition.

Holiday Tour of Homes: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at various private residences throughout Billings, decorated for the season in a self-guided tour and featuring music by BSOC musicians to raise funds for BSOC.

Adventures in Music Day: 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Jan. 23 at Billings Public Library

Peter and the Wolf (family concert): 12 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Lincoln Center featuring Prokofiev’s beloved musical fairy tale for children brought to life by the BSOC musicians.

Balance: A Chorale Concert: 7:30 p.m. April 10 and 3 p.m. April 11 at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral featuring the Billings Symphony Chorale

The Who Cares Symphony Benefit: 6 p.m. May 8, 2021 at The Northern Hotel’s Grand Ballroom

Symphony in the Park: 4 p.m. June 27, 2021

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+10
The show (planning) must go on
Local News

The show (planning) must go on

“The music should not be off during this particular time,” said Ignacio Barrón Viela of the Billings Symphony. “We have a responsibility to keep moving the arts in different ways, and that enhances creativity as well.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News