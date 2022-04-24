Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale announces 2022–2023 Season

The Billings Symphony’s 72nd season celebrates the music of the past while looking to the future of classical music. From guest artists to living composers to masterworks known around the world, the 2022–2023 season has something for everyone.

“The 72nd season of the Billings Symphony brings an incredible opportunity to expand our musical offerings and community engagement programs in the Billings area and beyond,” says Executive Director Ignacio Barrón Viela.

Last season, the Billings Symphony presented 25 performances — doubling the number of concerts presented in a pre-pandemic season. This season, the organization brings 30 performances and special events to 13 venues across Billings, in addition to the more than 100 community engagement and educational outreach events planned by the organization.

On Saturday, the Symphony's performed "Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9," with more than 140 musicians on stage to end its Classic Series for the season. The show sold out and the performance drew a standing ovation.

“We live our mission by bringing people together around music, but also around our community’s priorities,” says Barrón Viela. “The role of music is beyond generating sales and entertaining. We are here to help make our community a better place, and this season goes beyond the theater. It is relevant to the people who live here. Our role is to keep inspiring, sharing and healing through music experiences.”

The 2022–2023 season, under the direction of Maestra Anne Harrigan, brings musicians from around the world to Billings, offering vibrant music that sparks connections and conversations. New compositions are brought to the stage by living composers who are reshaping and re-imagining the world of symphonic orchestras.

Harrigan, who celebrates her 18th year with the Billings Symphony, describes this upcoming season as a prolific and dynamic collection of music, showcasing not only the skill of the orchestra players, but the robust offerings of the growing organization.

“We have an exciting and mixed program of classical favorites and new works. Music lovers will appreciate the diversity, but you don’t need to know this music to be energized by the programs and the collaborative work that is going on behind the scenes.”

The Classic Series, sponsored by The Oakland Companies, brings a collection of masterworks, ballet, and even a concert musical to the stage. The Classic Full Season includes eight concerts and is complemented by the Sukin Series. Sponsored by Sibanye-Stillwater, the seven concerts of the Sukin Series focus on international artists, chamber groups and small ensembles. The series is named after the Sukin family, who generously donated the building where the Billings Symphony is headquartered on the corner of Second Avenue North and North 29th.

With family-oriented programming, the Billings Symphony is also bringing a new generation of music lovers to the symphony. This season, the Billings Symphony presents a free family series, sponsored by Kampgrounds of America. Free family concerts and the annual Symphony in the Park help ensure that all community members can enjoy symphonic music regardless of ability to pay.

The organization also partners with the Billings Youth Orchestra to offer two donation-based concerts and expand its educational and family offerings to several free events, including “Adventures in Music!” at Billings Public Library and “M is for Music,” hosted at Lincoln Center Auditorium.

As a multi-venue organization, the Billings Symphony presents programs in locations across the city, including the Alberta Bair Theater, Babcock Theatre, Lincoln Center Auditorium, Lockwood Performing Arts Center, Faith Chapel, the Billings Public Library, Billings Depot, and Billings’ newest venue, Red Oxx Events Lawn, among others.

Subscription packages and subscription renewals began Saturday, April 23. Renewing subscribers receive their same seat from the previous season, and new subscribers or those wishing to change seats have pick of available seats or can request a tier reservation and pick of seats when holds expire on June 13. Single tickets go on sale on July 9. Subscribers can save up to 67% off single ticket pricing, and half-priced tickets for students and community members under age 30 are available, as well as group rates and discounts for veterans and active-duty military. Visit billingssymphony.org or call (406) 252-3610 for details.

The 2022-’23 season (by series)

Classic Series: The Billings Symphony’s Classic Series, sponsored by The Oakland Companies, returns to the newly renovated Alberta Bair Theater for all masterworks concerts and The Nutcracker Ballet. The series also includes a performance at Faith Chapel of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic South Pacific.

- American Kaleidoscope featuring Kevin Cole, piano – Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 | 7:30 p.m.| Alberta Bair Theater

- Fire & Ice featuring Chee-Yun, violin – Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 | 7:30 p.m.| Alberta Bair Theater

- American Veteran: A Story Without Words featuring Tage Larsen, trumpet and Katharina Wincor, guest conductor – Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 | 7:30PM | Alberta Bair Theater

- The Nutcracker Ballet featuring the San Diego Ballet and local dancers – Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 | 2PM & 7PM | Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 | 2PM | Alberta Bair Theater

- Handel’s Messiah featuring the Billings Symphony Chorale – Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 | 7:30PM | Alberta Bair Theater

- The Spirit Awakens featuring Wei Luo, piano – Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 | 7:30PM | Alberta Bair Theater

- South Pacific in Concert – Friday, March 10, 2023 | 7:30PM | Faith Chapel

- Celestial Grandeur – Saturday, April 22, 2023 | 7:30PM | Alberta Bair Theater

Sukin Series: The 2022–2023 Sukin Series, sponsored by Sibanye-Stillwater, features 7 concerts across three venues. These intimate performances take place in some of the city’s legendary historical sites—the Billings Depot and Babcock Theatre—and Billings’ newest venue, the outdoor event space at Red Oxx.

- Welcome to Indian Country – Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 | 7PM | Red Oxx Events Lawn

- Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective: The Music of Henri Mancini – Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 | 7PM | Babcock Theatre

- Mackenzie Melemed: Rachmaninoff at Carnegie – Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 | 7PM | The Billings Depot

- Albion Quartet – Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 | 7PM | The Billings Depot

- Wyoming Baroque: Heroes and Heroines – Thursday, March 30, 2023 | 7PM | Babcock Theatre

- Imani Winds: A Woman’s Perspective – Thursday, April 27, 2023 | 7PM | The Billings Depot

- Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective: Sinatra at the Sands – Saturday, May 20, 2023 | 7PM | Babcock Theatre

Symphony Traditions: Take in the grandeur of the voices of the Billings Symphony Chorale at the annual concert, held at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral in downtown Billings.

* The Test of Time: A Chorale Concert, Dr. Steven Hart, director – Saturday, March 4, 2023 | 7:30 PM | Sunday, March 5, 2023 | 3PM | St. Patrick Co-Cathedral

Family Series (FREE!): Central to our mission is making music accessible to everyone, regardless of ability to pay. This series of free family events, sponsored by Kampgrounds of America, is part of our overall mission to enrich lives through music and to enhance creativity, nurture music lovers, and provide everyone in our community access to music.

* Downtown ArtWalk | First Friday of August, October, December 2022 and February, April, June 2023 | 5–8PM

* Adventures in Music! featuring The Science of Sound | Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 | 9:30AM–12:30PM | Billings Public Library

* Billings Youth Orchestra Fall Concert | Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 | 4PM | Lockwood Performing Arts Center*

* M is for Music featuring guest conductor Andrew Crust | Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 | 12PM | Lincoln Center Auditorium*

* Billings Youth Orchestra Spring Concert | Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 4PM | Lockwood High School Auditorium*

* Symphony in the Park | Sunday, June 25, 2023 | 4–9PM (concert at 7PM) | Pioneer Park

* Ticket required, suggested donation

Special Events: Our Special Events series is crucial to raising funds for the Billings Symphony’s educational outreach and community engagement activities. These events help support our mission to enrich lives through music and our commitment to enhancing the lives of the residents in the communities we serve.

* Whiskey and Wine | Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 | 6PM | Henry’s Garage

* Wine Down with the Symphony | Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 | 6PM | Virtual event + limited VIP seating at Billings Symphony office

* Billings Symphony Bash | Saturday, April 1, 2023 | 5PM | Northern Hotel

BSOC 2022–2023 Season at-a-glance (chronological order)

August

* Friday, Aug. 5: Downtown ArtWalk, 5–8PM at Billings Symphony office

* Saturday, Aug. 13: Welcome to Indian Country, 7PM at Red Oxx Events Lawn

September

* Saturday, Sept. 10: Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective: The Music of Henri Mancini, 7PM at Babcock Theatre

* Thursday, Sept. 15: Whiskey and Wine, 6PM at Henry’s Garage

* Saturday, Sept. 17: Adventures in Music! featuring The Science of Sound, 9:30AM–12:30PM at the Billings Public Library

* Saturday, Sept. 24: American Kaleidoscope featuring Kevin Cole, piano, 7:30PM at Alberta Bair Theater

October

* Friday, Oct 7: Downtown ArtWalk, 5–8PM at Billings Symphony office

* Saturday, Oct. 15: Fire & Ice featuring Chee-Yun, violin, 7:30PM at Alberta Bair Theater

November

* Saturday, Nov. 12: American Veteran: A Story Without Words featuring Tage Larsen, trumpet and Katharina Wincor, guest conductor, 7:30PM at Alberta Bair Theater

* Saturday, Nov. 26-Sunday, Nov. 27: The Nutcracker Ballet, 2PM & 7PM Saturday and 2PM matinee Sunday at Alberta Bair Theater

December

* Thursday, Dec. 1: Mackenzie Melemed: Rachmaninoff at Carnegie, 7PM, The Billings Depot

* Friday, Dec. 2: Downtown ArtWalk, 5–8PM at Billings Symphony office

* Sunday, Dec. 4: Billings Youth Orchestra Fall Concert, 4PM at Lockwood Performing Arts Center

* Saturday, Dec. 17: Handel’s Messiah featuring Billings Symphony Chorale, 7:30PM at Alberta Bair Theater

January (2023)

* Saturday, Jan. 14: M is for Music, featuring guest conductor Andrew Crust, 12PM at Lincoln Center Auditorium

* Friday, Jan. 20: Wine Down with the Symphony, 6PM Virtual event + VIP limited seating at Billings Symphony offices

February

* Friday, Feb. 3: Downtown ArtWalk, 5–8PM at Billings Symphony office

* Saturday, Feb. 11: The Spirit Awakens featuring Wei Luo, piano, 7:30PM at Alberta Bair Theater

* Thursday, Feb. 23: Albion Quartet, 7PM at The Billings Depot

March

* Saturday, March 4 & Sunday, March 5, 2023: The Test of Time: A Chorale Concert, 7:30 PM Saturday & 3PM Sunday matinee at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral

* Friday, March 10: South Pacific in Concert, 7:30PM at Faith Chapel

* Thursday, March 30: Wyoming Baroque: Heroes and Heroines, 7PM at Babcock Theatre

April

* Saturday, April 1: Billings Symphony Bash, 5PM at Northern Hotel

* Friday, April 7: Downtown ArtWalk, 5–8PM at Billings Symphony office

* Saturday, April 22: Celestial Grandeur, 7:30PM at Alberta Bair Theater

* Thursday, April 27: Imani Winds: A Woman’s Perspective, 7PM at The Billings Depot

* Sunday, April 30: Billings Youth Orchestra Spring Concert, 4PM at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center

May

* Saturday, May 20: Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective: Sinatra at the Sands, 7PM at Babcock Theatre

June

* Friday, June 2: Downtown ArtWalk, 5–8PM at Billings Symphony office

* Sunday, June 25: Symphony in the Park, 4–9PM (concert at 7PM) at Pioneer Park

