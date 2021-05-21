Blippi the Musical coming to First Interstate Arena July 13

Blippi the Musical, an educational children’s character, is set to bring his act from the screen to the stage on July 13 at First Interstate Arena.

Blippi is an energetic and lovable character clad in orange and blue that jumps off the screen with his goofy mannerisms and friendly demeanor. He’s taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with over 200 million views per month and billions in total across 139 countries and 7.4 million followers.