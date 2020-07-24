CELLO + GUITAR: Blues guitarist honors his birth mother in partnership with cellist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When guitarist Daniel Kosel began performing with cellist Marley Ball, he had some advice: Listen to you, not me.

Ball, a 2018 graduate of Skyview, has quite a brag sheet at age 21. She’s performed at Carnegie Hall, Tippet Rise, and with the Billings Symphony. Yet, the classically-trained cellist has expanded her musical repertoire outside the concert hall when she and Kosel formed a duet group, CELLO + GUITAR. Ball also performs with Kosel in his newest band, Madrona Road.

“Add cello to the music, it’s like the glue,” said Kosel, who has been writing and touring with his original music since 2016. “I can rage away on guitar, but when I add Marley’s cello to it, it doesn’t just elevate what I do, it complements it and provides the missing link.”

Kosel, who was adopted into a German family and grew up in Joliet, has been performing his own music in groups he fronts for several years. At age 8, his adoptive family purchased him a guitar.

Kosel's birth mother was a cellist and guitarist and performed with the Seattle Symphony in high school. He never knew his birth mother, though he’d been trying to connect with her and found his biological family in 2000. His mother had died several years prior, at age 47 of ovarian cancer, when Kosel was in his late 20s.