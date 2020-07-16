Cher postpones upcoming concerts indefinitely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pop music icon Cher, who had previously rescheduled concert dates in Billings and Casper, Wyo., announced on Thursday that her upcoming tour would be postponed indefinitely.

Casper's concert, scheduled for Oct. 4, and Billings' concert on Oct. 6, along with 22 remaining concerts on the "Here We Go Again" tour, will not proceed as scheduled. The postponement comes as coronavirus continues its spread across the U.S.

The decision was made "in the interest of the health and safety of the artist, band, crew, fans and everyone it takes to put the 'Here We Go Again Tour' together," according to a press release from MetraPark.

"It breaks my heart to have to postpone our shows," said Cher in a press release. "I will be back on stage as soon as we know it is completely safe for everybody to come together and have fun again."

Billed as “Here We Go Again,” Cher's current tour began in September 2018, a follow-up to her “Farewell Tour” in the mid-2000s that attracted more than three million fans, including two performances in Billings in 2003 that brought nearly 16,000 attendees to see her in the arena.