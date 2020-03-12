Cher's Billings, Casper concerts postponed until October

Cher's concerts in Billings and Casper, Wyoming, have been postponed in light of recent developments with the new coronavirus, the tour announced Thursday.

The postponements, effective immediately, were announced along with the 22 remaining concerts on Cher's "Here We Go Again" tour.

Casper's concert is now set for Oct. 4, and Billings' concert is now scheduled for Oct. 6.

The Casper concert was originally scheduled for April 24, with the Billings Concert at the First Interstate Arena on April 26.

“I'm heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first," the artist wrote in a press release. "The shows have been really special, but nothing is more important than everybody's safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.”

In Billings, currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, according to MetraPark. Customers don't need to do anything to keep their tickets and current seat locations.

For any further ticket inquiries, the public should contact the point of purchase.