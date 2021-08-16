Cleavesfest to honor musicians who died in 2020 has been postponed

UPDATE (Aug. 16): The upcoming Cleavesfest on Aug. 21 and 22 has been postponed, according to organizers.
On Sunday, festival producers attributed sluggish ticket sales and the recent spike in the new Delta variant, which "is making event planning a very challenging thing to work around," the reasons for the postponement.
Michael Ludlam, owner of Smiling Dog Records and the event's primary organizer, posted updates on Sunday to the Cleavesfest Facebook page. "For the sake of the survival of the festival itself we can not make the first one a complete failure," Ludlam wrote. "We need to take our time and roll this festival out at a better time when all the glitches can be worked out and the public can safely gather again."
Cleavesfest, a musical festival in honor of David Cleaves, Joseph Knapp, Chris Payette, and Fuzzy Seagrave, takes place Aug. 21 and 22 at Chancey's Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd., in Huntley.
Twenty-seven acts in total will perform across two days. Gates open at noon on Saturday and music begins at 3 p.m. Performances by Spiked Mind, Randy Propp Band, Lindsey Jacobsen, Violet Phoenix Lujan, Kostas and Michael Ludlam, Bitter Bones, Sugar leaf Trio, Maxwell and the Headchange and Dead Sky.
Attendees are invited to camp overnight (for $10). Sunday morning, Danielle Egnew hosts a morning service, and at 9:30 a.m. Limber Tree founder Sharli Jo Ziebarth will lead a yoga session. Performances on Sunday include Lung Honey, Danielle Egnew, HillBilly Fever, Lori King and Jct 63, The Brothers Parker, Almeda Bradshaw, Jodie Johnston and Brian Zoller, Wes Urbaniak, Troy Owens, Lee Calvin, Quinlan Valdez, Sean Devine, and Jalan Crossland and The Two Tracks.
The concert will be recorded and a live record will be released through Smiling Dog Records.
The event will also feature vendors, food trucks, and a beer garden on-site. Tickets, costing $30 per day or $50 for the weekend, are available at Smiling Dog Records (2720 Minnesota Ave.), Craft Local (2413 Montana Ave.), or at events.com by searching "cleavesfest-huntley."