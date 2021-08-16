Cleavesfest to honor musicians who died in 2020 has been postponed

UPDATE (Aug. 16): The upcoming Cleavesfest on Aug. 21 and 22 has been postponed, according to organizers.

On Sunday, festival producers attributed sluggish ticket sales and the recent spike in the new Delta variant, which "is making event planning a very challenging thing to work around," the reasons for the postponement.

Michael Ludlam, owner of Smiling Dog Records and the event's primary organizer, posted updates on Sunday to the Cleavesfest Facebook page. "For the sake of the survival of the festival itself we can not make the first one a complete failure," Ludlam wrote. "We need to take our time and roll this festival out at a better time when all the glitches can be worked out and the public can safely gather again."

The full post can be read here.

Cleavesfest, a musical festival in honor of David Cleaves, Joseph Knapp, Chris Payette, and Fuzzy Seagrave, takes place Aug. 21 and 22 at Chancey's Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd., in Huntley.