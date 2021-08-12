 Skip to main content
Cleavesfest to honor musicians who died in 2020

David Cleaves is seen in performance in 2013. The musician who died in 2020 is being honored, along with other musicians who passed away last year, at Cleavesfest, taking place Aug. 21 and 22 in Huntley. 

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Cleavesfest, a musical festival in honor of David Cleaves, Joseph Knapp, Chris Payette, and Fuzzy Seagrave, takes place Aug. 21 and 22 at Chancey's Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd., in Huntley.

Twenty-four acts in total will perform across two days. Gates open at noon on Saturday and music begins at 3 p.m. Performances by Spiked Mind, Randy Propp Band, Lindsey Jacobsen, Violet Phoenix Lujan, Kostas and Michael Ludlam, Bitter Bones, Sugar leaf Trio, Maxwell and the Headchange and Dead Sky.

Cleavesfest

Attendees are invited to camp overnight (for $10). Sunday morning, Danielle Egnew hosts a morning service, and at 9:30 a.m. Limber Tree founder Sharli Jo Ziebarth will lead a yoga session. Performances on Sunday include Lung Honey, Danielle Egnew, HillBilly Fever, Lori King and Jct 63, The Brothers Parker, Almeda Bradshaw, Jodie Johnston and Brian Zoller, Wes Urbaniak, Troy Owens, Lee Calvin, Quinlan Valdez, Chad Okrusch, Sean Devine, and Jalan Crossland and The Two Tracks.

The event will also feature vendors, food trucks, and a beer garden on-site. Tickets, costing $30 per day or $50 for the weekend, are available at Smiling Dog Records, 2720 Minnesota Ave. or at events.com by searching "cleavesfest-huntley." More details are online at cleavesfest.com.

