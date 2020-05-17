Concert venue crisis: Music venues improve life and the economy, but fear COVID could be their doom

“It wouldn’t make any sense to reopen it,” said Harvey, who employs 15 staff. He’s shooting to reopen the bar June 1, but has no idea when The Attic will return to live music.

Of a roster of summer Attic shows, only two remain booked — Sunny Sweeney and Ward Davis in August — and it’s uncertain if those events will happen. Musicians who often route through Livingston on their way from coast to coast are reaching out, but given the uncertain future of safely being able to gather people together, Harvey is turning artists away.

Harvey is one of more than 1,300 independent venue owners now part of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), which formed in early April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization advocates for promoters and music venues, which were some of the first businesses to close and will be among the last to reopen.

NIVA is also seeking federal assistance for independent venues in two bills currently cycling through Congress and has mobilized its membership to seek local and state support.

In early May, the organization told Rolling Stone magazine that over half its members don’t have enough cash to last more than three months. And, if concerts don’t resume this year, upwards of 90% of independent venues across the U.S. may not reopen without federal intervention.