COVID-19 meal planning and 80s pop sing-alongs with Jeni Fleming

Jeni Fleming isn't someone to let a cancelled tour get her down. The classically trained pianist and vocalist, who is based in Bozeman, was going to hit the road this month with Grammy and Emmy-nominated composer and pianist Philip Aaberg, of Chester. Instead, she's doubled down on her busy schedule of teaching piano (now online), trading arrangements back and forth with Aaberg, and working on her cooking chops.
Fleming and Aaberg have been collaborating since last year, when they merged forces to create a repertoire of arrangements that are both beautiful and unexpected, including selections by The Kinks, Gnarls Barkley, The Band, Def Leppard, Joni Mitchell and many others.
The duo hopes to reschedule the tour to September, but are not committing to any dates just yet. "Who knows how long the current situation will last?" Fleming said.
In the meantime, Fleming always has a book to read on the nightstand and in the queue, as well as a slew of podcasts she enjoys. Here's some of the ways she's keeping busy in times of COVID-19.
What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?
I'm currently on book two of Elena Ferrante's Neopolitan Novels. There are four books in the series, but it's such an epic story that I like to take a break in-between books and read something totally different. As the name implies, the story is set in Italy, so my thoughts are often there.
I may be the slowest reader I've ever met. My stack of unread books currently totals 26, so I'm set for a while. I try to read them in the order they were given to me, and the next book in the stack is "Being Mortal," Atul Gawande.
What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?
You're gonna hate this answer, but I don't really listen to music very often. I'm still teaching (online), so I listen to kids play the piano for six hours a day. In-between students and in my spare time, I work on my own music, so that's quite a bit of sound entering the ears. They need a break from time to time!
However, when I'm (e.g.) cleaning the house, my go-to music is 80's pop, because I know all of the lyrics and it makes me feel light and airy. The only time I sing around the house is when I listen to 80's pop music. But I equally love a bunch of stations on Prime Music: Bossa Nova, Bill Evans, CSN, Bach Cello Suites, Whitney Houston, Liszt piano, etc... I know, its a strange collection.
I'm a bit of a podcast junkie, too. There's too many to list, but here are the last five I listened to: On Being, Here's The Thing, The Hidden Brain, The Splendid Table, The Moth.
What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?
I just finished the first season of "The Restaurant," or in Swedish it's called "Our Time Is Now." We're always watching either "Cheers" or "Frasier," and we trade off watching all of the seasons and then switch. That's been happening for probably 4 years now?
I indulge quite a lot in cooking shows (Nigella Lawson, Milk Street, Alison Roman, Bon Appetit), and anything architectural or interior architecture-related (Grand Designs, The World's Most Extraordinary Homes, and a dozen other shows on YouTube).
What are you currently creating?
I'm always working on arrangements for Phil (Aaberg) and I. I can get stuck in a song for days on end, in fact it happened this week with (funny enough) an 80's pop tune that shall remain unnamed. I'm sure Johnny never wants to hear that song again.
Also, I love to cook so I'm currently working on making a definitive collection of all our favorite recipes. There's a file on my computer titled "COVID-19 MEAL PLAN," tonight we're having red-wine braised short ribs with Parmesan polenta and a pavlova with lemon curd, whipped cream and dark berries.
