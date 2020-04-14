COVID-19 meal planning and 80s pop sing-alongs with Jeni Fleming

I'm currently on book two of Elena Ferrante's Neopolitan Novels. There are four books in the series, but it's such an epic story that I like to take a break in-between books and read something totally different. As the name implies, the story is set in Italy, so my thoughts are often there.

I may be the slowest reader I've ever met. My stack of unread books currently totals 26, so I'm set for a while. I try to read them in the order they were given to me, and the next book in the stack is "Being Mortal," Atul Gawande.

What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?

You're gonna hate this answer, but I don't really listen to music very often. I'm still teaching (online), so I listen to kids play the piano for six hours a day. In-between students and in my spare time, I work on my own music, so that's quite a bit of sound entering the ears. They need a break from time to time!

However, when I'm (e.g.) cleaning the house, my go-to music is 80's pop, because I know all of the lyrics and it makes me feel light and airy. The only time I sing around the house is when I listen to 80's pop music. But I equally love a bunch of stations on Prime Music: Bossa Nova, Bill Evans, CSN, Bach Cello Suites, Whitney Houston, Liszt piano, etc... I know, its a strange collection.