‘Cry of Confidence’ Counting Coup builds reputation, prepares for Red Ants Pants Music Festival

“We have quite a few heavy songs, but you know we’ve had a hard year and everybody can relate to that,” Troy said.

Troy enjoyed writing poetry in his honor’s English classes at Senior High, and his lyrics show his love of words, rhymes and storytelling. Another new song, “Mary and Me,’’ is a story of a teenage crime spree, ending with the “marshal on my tail and the Crow Council, too.”

Troy played trumpet in the Senior High School Band and after high school, moved to Nashville with two friends. He said he enjoyed the Nashville scene and getting involved in some writer-in-the-round events, but after 18 months, he came home to Billings to be near his family.

At about the same time, Kuhl moved to Malta with his wife from his home in upstate New York. He has played with a variety of bands, and when he met the Falcon brothers at the Red Ants Pants Festival and heard about their band, he asked to join them.

“The way I saw it, they were trying to find their sound,” Kuhl said. “I liked these guys, they are kind. Everybody thinks of musicians being cocky and throwing TVs out the window. That’s not this band.”