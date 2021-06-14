Death Cab for Cutie to perform at Bozeman's newest concert venue

Montana-based entertainment company Logjam Presents has announced the grand opening and initial lineup for Bozeman newest concert venue, The ELM.
Located on the corner of 7th & Short in Bozeman’s emerging midtown district, the new 1,100-cap venue will open its doors on Sept. 3, 2021 to welcome eight-time Grammy nominee Death Cab for Cutie. The Grand Opening will be followed by performances from electronic future-bass duo Louis The Child (Sept. 7), Perfume Genius (Sept. 11) and Future Islands (Sept. 14).
Other concerts announced include popular soul/R&B ensemble Lake Street Dive (Sept. 21), Bozeman natives Pinky & the Floyd (Sept. 25), a seated performance with singer-songwriter Todd Snider (Oct. 1), Lucy Dacus (Oct. 4), and an evening of American Southern soul-rock with JJ Grey & Mofro (Nov. 14) among several others.
“The ELM is exactly what Bozeman needs,” says Ryan Torres, VP of marketing for Logjam Presents. “Nationally, touring artists have long needed a dedicated venue in Bozeman. With the new ELM, Bozemanites now have an opportunity to experience world-class entertainment in a state-of-the-art venue right in their own backyard. This will bring an entirely new caliber of entertainment to the area.”
Death Cab for Cutie says, “we can’t wait to play a show to break in The Elm for the beautiful venue's grand opening this September.”
Tickets for the grand opening and initial lineup of events will go on sale this Friday, June 18 and will be available online only at logjampresents.com starting at 10 AM MT. For those interested in getting tickets ahead of the crowd, Logjam Presents will be hosting a venue presale online only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021. Patrons can sign up for the presale password through the event pages at www.logjampresents.com/events/.