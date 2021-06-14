Death Cab for Cutie to perform at Bozeman's newest concert venue

Montana-based entertainment company Logjam Presents has announced the grand opening and initial lineup for Bozeman newest concert venue, The ELM.

Located on the corner of 7th & Short in Bozeman’s emerging midtown district, the new 1,100-cap venue will open its doors on Sept. 3, 2021 to welcome eight-time Grammy nominee Death Cab for Cutie. The Grand Opening will be followed by performances from electronic future-bass duo Louis The Child (Sept. 7), Perfume Genius (Sept. 11) and Future Islands (Sept. 14).

Other concerts announced include popular soul/R&B ensemble Lake Street Dive (Sept. 21), Bozeman natives Pinky & the Floyd (Sept. 25), a seated performance with singer-songwriter Todd Snider (Oct. 1), Lucy Dacus (Oct. 4), and an evening of American Southern soul-rock with JJ Grey & Mofro (Nov. 14) among several others.

“The ELM is exactly what Bozeman needs,” says Ryan Torres, VP of marketing for Logjam Presents. “Nationally, touring artists have long needed a dedicated venue in Bozeman. With the new ELM, Bozemanites now have an opportunity to experience world-class entertainment in a state-of-the-art venue right in their own backyard. This will bring an entirely new caliber of entertainment to the area.”