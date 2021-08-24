Diverse brass program opens new BSO&C season

Bob Sukin’s son, Steve, played trumpet in the Billings Senior Band with Mark Soueidi making a nice connection between the season sponsor and the musicians performing in the first concert in the series. Soueidi said he is grateful to the Sukins for their sponsorship, and sees it as a significant reward as a musician to get to play in a chamber session.

“This is what is distinguishing about the Sukin Series, it is apart from the orchestra concert, and it is much more intimate for the musician and the listener,” Soueidi said. “This is harkening back to the early 19th Century when salon performances were held in people’s home.”

The program for the quintet performance was put together by Federson with input from the other players. He called a quintet a democracy where everyone has a voice. The program is split into two parts. The first features a piece from each of the five periods of music, including the Renaissance, Baroque, Classical, Romantic and modern. After a short intermission, the second half of the program is a brief journey through American music, including folk, ragtime, and early jazz. It finishes with a collection of music from Brazil. Interspersed throughout the program, the musicians will talk about the music and provide some of the history behind the pieces.

The Billings Depot is a perfect setting for such a program, Federson said.

“It is really good for brass. The floor is hard and the walls are hard, and it’s historic. This will be fun,” Federson said. “People think of a stereotype of brass instruments being very loud. They can be played in a chamber setting with music that is arranged to work well with audience members sitting just a few feet away.”

