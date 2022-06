Downtown Summer Sounds continues Saturday July 6 with rock band Milky Chance at the downtown Billings Skate Park, 24 South 26th Street.

Tickets for the 5 p.m. show are $44 plus an applicable fees.

Online only presale tickets will be available Thursday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Pub Station and Downtown Billings’ Facebook fans and email subscribers.

The German band’s hit “Stolen Dance” has nearly 1 billion plays on Spotify. Their “Flashed Junk Mind” has 181 million plays.

