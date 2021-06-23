 Skip to main content
Downtown Summer Sounds concert returns July 31

Nashville outlaw country artist Ward Davis will headline the second Downtown Summer Sounds Concert in downtown Billings next month.

The Downtown Billings Alliance and Pub Station Presents are working with the team at Thirsty Street Brewing Company to present the 2021 Downtown Summer Sounds concert, a ticketed, all-ages, outdoor concert in downtown Billings on Saturday, July 31.

Downtown Summer Sounds will take place rain or shine in the spacious parking lot at Thirsty Street Brewing Company at the Garage, located at 2123 1st Ave N.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online only at thepubstation.com or downtownbillings.com.

