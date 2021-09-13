 Skip to main content
Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias returning to MetraPark in January
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias returns to Billings Jan. 15, 2022. He also performed at MetraPark in 2016 and 2019.

Comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias is returning to Billings for a show at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. 

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at www.metrapark.com

Iglesias, who also performs at MetraPark in 2016 and 2019, is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world, according to a MetraPark press release.

He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 412,000,000 views, and he has over 15 million fans across social media. In 2018, Iglesias was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels.

The comedian has also had the honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia.

