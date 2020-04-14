How to get an original piece of music by Phil Aaberg during pandemic times

"For a small sum, they get the piece in sheet music with a grateful dedication to them. I have LOTS of time to work on them now, so I’m cranking them out pretty fast," Aaberg said.

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?

I’m reading “Blood On the Marias”, a history of the Piegan or Marias Massacre perpetrated by drunken Colonel Baker of the U.S. Army. Should be a part of all Montana history. Very sad and shameful. I wrote a piece about my reactions to it called “Blue Coulee” that Jack Walrath, Kelly Roberti, and I recorded on our record “Montana Wild Cats.” I’m looking forward to reading “Broken Field”, a novel by Montana author Jeff Hull next.

What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?

Listening to the high definition audio recordings of The Beatles “Sergeant Pepper” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” Astounding. Also listening to Derrick Hodge, great jazz/hiphop bassistwho my son, Michael, plays with. People are talking about “Music of Comfort”, so I guess what comforts me is anything played at a very high level, but I’m also listening to a lot of new pop stuff that my son Jake plays.