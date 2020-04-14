How to get an original piece of music by Phil Aaberg during pandemic times

Grammy-and Emmy-nominated composer Philip Aaberg, who lives in Helena, is known around the world for his landscape-esque compositions that convey the spaciousness of the western landscapes. Recently, he's been arranging pop tunes on piano with vocalist Jeni Fleming, of Bozeman. The result is a captivating and often surprising musical mashup which was about to debut across Montana in what they'd lovingly dubbed their "world tour."
“I love duets,” Aaberg said in a previous interview. “I love working with one other person, I love playing in bands, too, but there is an intimacy and a working out of different ideas that you can do more immediately than if you have been working in a band for 15 years.”
Aaberg grew up in Chester and left Montana to pursue rock music. He spent time playing keyboards for The Elvin Bishop Band, toured with Peter Gabriel, and recorded with the Doobie Brothers, Kenny Rogers and Vince Gill.
With the tour postponed, Aaberg said the duo are keeping in contact and sharing music back and forth on the web. Aaberg is also taking requests from fans for unpublished music, which he has been getting into shape.
"It’s the only way I have to make any money with music now," Aaberg said. Folks can contact him via www.sweetgrassmusic.com and requesting pieces that haven’t yet been published.
"For a small sum, they get the piece in sheet music with a grateful dedication to them. I have LOTS of time to work on them now, so I’m cranking them out pretty fast," Aaberg said.
What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?
I’m reading “Blood On the Marias”, a history of the Piegan or Marias Massacre perpetrated by drunken Colonel Baker of the U.S. Army. Should be a part of all Montana history. Very sad and shameful. I wrote a piece about my reactions to it called “Blue Coulee” that Jack Walrath, Kelly Roberti, and I recorded on our record “Montana Wild Cats.” I’m looking forward to reading “Broken Field”, a novel by Montana author Jeff Hull next.
What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?
Listening to the high definition audio recordings of The Beatles “Sergeant Pepper” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” Astounding. Also listening to Derrick Hodge, great jazz/hiphop bassistwho my son, Michael, plays with. People are talking about “Music of Comfort”, so I guess what comforts me is anything played at a very high level, but I’m also listening to a lot of new pop stuff that my son Jake plays.
What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?
My musical partner Jeni Fleming sent me a link to one of Abbey Lincoln’s recordings, so I followed that up by watching a great movie she was in called “Nothing But a Man”. Then I got on a tear and watched “Best of Enemies”, “Sorry to Bother You”, and “What Happened, Miss Simone?” about Nina Simone’s life. All of them pretty personal to me. And….I’m one of those basketball nuts who actually watches old championship games, since this is the time of year I usually watch a lot of basketball, and I miss it!
What are you currently creating?
Jeni Fleming and I had our “world tour” cancelled, so we’re working on tunes by email and messaging. I’m also putting all of my piano pieces into shape for publishing.
