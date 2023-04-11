Hard rockers In This Moment and Motionless in White are coming to MetraPark this summer with bands Fit for a King and From Ashes to New.

The show is set for 6:30 p.m. July 22 in the First Interstate Arena; tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thepubstation.com, Metra Park Box Office or by phone at 800-366-8538.

Since forming in 2005, gold record-selling hard rock band In This Moment have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of “mother” figure and frontwoman Maria Brink — joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Dimmel.

As millions convened upon the group’s otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century, said promoter Sean Lynch.

To date, the quintet have garnered two gold singles, “Blood” and “Whore,” and one gold album, Blood in 2012. The latter notably launched a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200 with "Black Widow" in 2014 and "Ritual" in 2017. Bringing their total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, "Ritual" elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well, Lynch said.

Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside hard rock band Disturbed and appeared at countless festivals from Rockville to Sonic Temple.

Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length album, the aptly titled "Mother" (Roadrunner Records) with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch). Whereas "Ritual" hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, "Mother" breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single “The In-Between,” which was nominated for a “Best Metal Performance” Grammy in 2020.