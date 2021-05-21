Jamey Johnson to play Billings July 1 at MetraPark

Jamey Johnson is set to perform live at MetraPark Arena on Thursday, July 1, the venue announced Friday.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.metrapark.com/events/2021/jamey-johnson. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Washington Post considers Jamey Johnson to be “one of the greatest country singers of our time." Since Johnson doesn’t create a set list, no two shows are the same, so the once-in-a-lifetime concert will be unforgettable.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do until I am standing there doing it,” he says.“That is a freedom I have enjoyed ever since I began doing this, the ability to try something new."

