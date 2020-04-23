John Roberts on overindulging on reading and the guilty pleasure of music production

John Roberts is an encyclopedia of music and literature choices during COVID-19. The trombonist and Montana State University professor is no doubt missing the crowds that groove to the fusion band he fronts, John Roberts y Pan Blanco, but he's making the most of social isolation.
"I'm trying to stay productive and keep creating because I don't want to look back and realize I spent 2,000 hours on Netflix and only produced one album," said Roberts. "Yes, I'm guilty of it, but trying to change it around."
What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?
Books have always been my Achilles' heel when it comes to abusing my free time. If there's anything I do too much, it's read bios, nonfiction, and fiction. I think it comes from growing up in a house with no TV or video games. I still can't sit still for a whole TV show, but I can sit still and read a book for seven hours.
I actually just ordered the Michelle Obama bio, and I'm working my way through Ned Sublette's "The American Slave Coast," since that's the history of America's music, all of it. Eventually, I need to work my way back through all the Steinbeck and Edward Abbey books. It's been years since I read them....ALL of them. Maybe I'll reread Barbara Kingsolver again, too. They might hit me differently now that I've lived a bit more than when I read all of those in my 20s.
I do this thing where I read all of an author's books back to back. After digesting everything that Cormac McCarthy wrote in one month, I didn't come away super happy, obviously. The only thing darker than his books are the soundtracks to his movies, but I love them.
What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?
Old-school and new-school soul, and it tends to be my go-to these days since I'm focused on writing music in these styles. The more I listen to new soul, the more I realize it's pretty close to what was heard in the late '60s and early '70s, minus over-production and auto-tune and good drum sets. It's just new soul to generations that aren't familiar with the old stuff. I'm glad it's getting popular and organic again. Also, it makes me a bit nostalgic for some of the bands I used to tour with when I lived in Los Angeles. I fell in love with the music of Sam Cooke and Muddy Waters at a young age, and the heart-wrenching grit of that music still grabs me.
If I really need to step back and slow down, I go to Lee Morgan ballads, especially "Lover Man" and "Easy Living." When those tunes hit my ears, I literally can't do anything until they're finished. My personality needs a shut-down like that once in a while. My next, next album (working on a second Afro-Latin one right now) will be a soul/blues record with no auto-tune.
What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?
Mostly, I'm watching Logic Pro X and Pro Tools on my computer these days (two music production programs). That's my guilty pleasure (outside of reading too much). Once I get started on a song part or idea, eight hours could fly by in seconds and the house could come down around me, and I wouldn't know it.
Once you start into the production and songwriting, it takes an hour or two just to warm up and get a flow. I have, however, been into documentaries like "The Black Godfather" and the "The Two Killings of Sam Cooke."
If you must know, my favorite series were "Narcos" and "The Wire." Gritty, dark and great intro music.
What are you currently creating?
I'm currently 98% done with three tunes, 80% done with seven tunes, and 50% done with another six soul/blues songs. I'm not sure we ever actually "finish" our songs or creations, we just have to decide to move on a some point. I'd like to release a second Afro-Latin album this summer, and singles will be coming out shortly. I have about 250 solid hours of recording and writing left to finish the record, and the shut-down has slowed my roll, but I'm using musicians in Montana and California who have home studios and can lay down the parts at home. I'm also working on some symphonic orchestrations of my own originals, since we will be playing with the Billings Symphony this summer. I might even repair my fence at some point.
