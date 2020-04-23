John Roberts on overindulging on reading and the guilty pleasure of music production

What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?

Mostly, I'm watching Logic Pro X and Pro Tools on my computer these days (two music production programs). That's my guilty pleasure (outside of reading too much). Once I get started on a song part or idea, eight hours could fly by in seconds and the house could come down around me, and I wouldn't know it.

Once you start into the production and songwriting, it takes an hour or two just to warm up and get a flow. I have, however, been into documentaries like "The Black Godfather" and the "The Two Killings of Sam Cooke."

If you must know, my favorite series were "Narcos" and "The Wire." Gritty, dark and great intro music.

What are you currently creating?

I'm currently 98% done with three tunes, 80% done with seven tunes, and 50% done with another six soul/blues songs. I'm not sure we ever actually "finish" our songs or creations, we just have to decide to move on a some point. I'd like to release a second Afro-Latin album this summer, and singles will be coming out shortly. I have about 250 solid hours of recording and writing left to finish the record, and the shut-down has slowed my roll, but I'm using musicians in Montana and California who have home studios and can lay down the parts at home. I'm also working on some symphonic orchestrations of my own originals, since we will be playing with the Billings Symphony this summer. I might even repair my fence at some point.

