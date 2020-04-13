Kostas: 'The Sky is Falling' and other new creations during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When reached by phone at his home in Belgrade, Kostas said he's writing new songs, most recently "The Sky is Falling" about the current COVID-19 pandemic and "just sitting on my couch, waiting for the world to end."

A musician with a heart of gold and a sense of humor to match, Kostas was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame last year. The prolific songwriter, who was born in Greece and immigrated to Montana with his family in the 1950s, estimates he's written upwards of 3,000 songs, maybe more.

“It’s just the nature of what gift God gives people, and how much of it is in you to do,” Kostas said in a previous interview. “I never questioned the strengths of that ability.”

Kostas is one of several artists, musicians, and writers across Montana sharing with The Billings Gazette what they're reading, listening to, and creating in this time. A man of a million words in song, his responses are short and sweet: