Live This Week: In Rapture, Song Dog Serenade and more
live this week

Live This Week: In Rapture, Song Dog Serenade and more

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, March 13

Slainte session: 5-7 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. Traditional Irish and Scottish music.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Abbey Lee, Hunter Johnson, The Bitter Road 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Cedar Ridge: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Little Joe and The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Club, upstairs.

Contradance Billings: 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Hall, MetraPark. Music by Amy Letson, fiddle; Bill Letson, guitar; Doug Ezell, mandolin; and friends. Derek Gallagher, of Helena, calls. All dances taught. All ages. $10.

In Rapture, Deathwish, No Cigar: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $5.

In Rapture

In Rapture, a five-piece instrumental metal band from Billings, will perform with Deathwish and No Cigar in the Pub Station Taproom on Friday. The show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets for the age-21-plus show are $5, plus any applicable service fee.

7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m. at Bugz's Bar & Casino.

36 International Band: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Saturday, March 14

Little Joe and The Cartwrights: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Bluegrass with Song Dog Serenade: 7-9 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co.

Song Dog Serenade

Nate Smallwood, Scott Moore, Paddy Moore and Mike Blohm are Song Dog Serenade. The quartet will serve up their popular bluegrass tunes at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. on Saturday, March 14, starting at 7 p.m.

Chuck Holland 7 p.m. Maxwell & the Head Change 9 p.m. at Craft Local.

Lowell & Doug: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. at Elks Club.

Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale's “West Side Story in Concert”: 7:30 p.m. (Concert Cues 6:45 p.m.) at Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th St. $10-$52.

Grant Jones: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. With Parker Brown, Erik Olson, Phil Griffin, Keller Paulson. Ages 21 and older. $15.

7th Avenue Band, St. Patrick's Day party: 9 p.m. at Bugz's Bar & Casino.

The 7th Avenue Band

The 7th Avenue Band are (from left) Doug Knoche, Rebecca Marble, Kevin Kemp, Dawn Mayes, Bill Carr Jr., Tim Harmon and Bob Malcolm. Friday will kick off two nights of 7th Avenue Band’s classic rock and country at Bugz’s Bar & Casino. This year’s St. Patrick’s Day bash will take place on Saturday.

36 International Band: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Sunday, March 15

Craig Hall, Michael Steele & Joshua Poole: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.

Tuesday, March 17

Local 406, St. Patrick's Day celebration: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. With door prizes, wine specials, games.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Wednesday, March 18

Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

R&R Country, senior citizens dance: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. With door prizes. All ages welcome. $5.

Boy Named Banjo: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $12 advance, $15 day of show.

Thursday, March 19

John Roberts

John Roberts will perform an evening of jazz music at Craft Local on Thursday, March 19. Roberts began on piano and trombone at a young age. After graduating from Montana State University Billings with a bachelor’s degree in music performance, he moved to Los Angeles to earn his master’s degree. Focusing on vocals, trombone and keyboards, Roberts has toured, recorded and performed throughout the world and is also a jazz, music theory, low brass and world music instructor at MSUB. Thursday's show will start at  8 p.m.

Acoustic Thursday: 6 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Jazz with John Roberts: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP Exclusive: NRA firearms auction at country museum nixed
Music

AP Exclusive: NRA firearms auction at country museum nixed

  • Updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For weeks the National Rifle Association has been publicizing plans to hold a fundraising dinner at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum where it planned to auction off firearms, even as many country music artists have distanced themselves from the gun rights organization.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News