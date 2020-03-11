Live This Week: In Rapture, Song Dog Serenade and more

Friday, March 13
Slainte session: 5-7 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. Traditional Irish and Scottish music.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Abbey Lee, Hunter Johnson, The Bitter Road 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Cedar Ridge: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Little Joe and The Cartwrights: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Club, upstairs.
Contradance Billings: 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Hall, MetraPark. Music by Amy Letson, fiddle; Bill Letson, guitar; Doug Ezell, mandolin; and friends. Derek Gallagher, of Helena, calls. All dances taught. All ages. $10.
In Rapture, Deathwish, No Cigar: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $5.
7th Avenue Band: 9 p.m. at Bugz's Bar & Casino.
36 International Band: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Saturday, March 14
Little Joe and The Cartwrights: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Bluegrass with Song Dog Serenade: 7-9 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co.
Chuck Holland 7 p.m. Maxwell & the Head Change 9 p.m. at Craft Local.
Lowell & Doug: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
You have free articles remaining.
Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. at Elks Club.
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale's “West Side Story in Concert”: 7:30 p.m. (Concert Cues 6:45 p.m.) at Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th St. $10-$52.
Grant Jones: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. With Parker Brown, Erik Olson, Phil Griffin, Keller Paulson. Ages 21 and older. $15.
7th Avenue Band, St. Patrick's Day party: 9 p.m. at Bugz's Bar & Casino.
36 International Band: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Sunday, March 15
Craig Hall, Michael Steele & Joshua Poole: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.
Tuesday, March 17
Local 406, St. Patrick's Day celebration: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. With door prizes, wine specials, games.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Wednesday, March 18
Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
R&R Country, senior citizens dance: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. With door prizes. All ages welcome. $5.
Boy Named Banjo: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $12 advance, $15 day of show.
Thursday, March 19
Acoustic Thursday: 6 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Jazz with John Roberts: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.