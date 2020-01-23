{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Jan. 24

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Burnin' Daylight with Ariana: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Sofia, Dammit Lauren and The Wall: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Stand Ins: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge. Public welcome.

Cedar Ridge: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Levity Bar & Bistro.

Cedar Ridge

Cedar Ridge are (from left) Eric Peterson, Randy Harkin, and Ray Schneckloth. The trio will perform a mix of classic folk, rock and roll, and country tunes at Levity Wine, Bar, Bistro and Casino on Friday from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Escape (the music of Journey) with Josephine Sunrise: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $15.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Arterial Drive: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Burnin' Daylite, Bitter Road: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 1-4 p.m. at South Side Senior Center. Free.

Alex Nauman, Parker Brown & Bill Honaker: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Twosday Duets with Kenneth Edward Clark III & Brian Epley 7 p.m., Subordinate Method 8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

David Cleaves

David Cleaves performs in 2013. The musician will host Open Mic Night at Craft Local on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 6-10 p.m.

Open Mic Night with David Cleaves: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Wednesday with Josh Schleining & DSA 7 p.m., The Cuck and Himself 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Sam White Quartet

Sam White plays with his quartet in 2019. On Thursday, Jan. 29, the Sam White Group will perform an evening of jazz at Craft Local starting at 7 p.m.

Andy Wilson acoustic solo: 6-9 p.m. High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Hang the DJ & Scharfenberger: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Jazz with the Sam White Group: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0