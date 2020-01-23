Friday, Jan. 24
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Burnin' Daylight with Ariana: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Sofia, Dammit Lauren and The Wall: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Stand Ins: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge. Public welcome.
Cedar Ridge: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Levity Bar & Bistro.
Escape (the music of Journey) with Josephine Sunrise: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. Ages 21 and older. $15.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Arterial Drive: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Burnin' Daylite, Bitter Road: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
The Cimarron Band: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers Association District Four jam: 1-4 p.m. at South Side Senior Center. Free.
Alex Nauman, Parker Brown & Bill Honaker: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Twosday Duets with Kenneth Edward Clark III & Brian Epley 7 p.m., Subordinate Method 8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Open Mic Night with David Cleaves: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Wednesday with Josh Schleining & DSA 7 p.m., The Cuck and Himself 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Andy Wilson acoustic solo: 6-9 p.m. High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Hang the DJ & Scharfenberger: 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Jazz with the Sam White Group: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.