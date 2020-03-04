Live This Week: Sofia, Amanda Shires, Wes Urbaniak and more

Friday, March 6
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Sofia: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co.
Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
Lunatic Fringe: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Club.
Ray Schneckloth and Randy Harkin of Cedar Ridge: 7:30 p.m. at Levity Bar & Bistro.
Amanda Shires, L.A. Edwards: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $25.
Sanctuary: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Saturday, March 7
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Drivin' Sideways Band: 7 p.m. at Elks Club.
MOJO: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Wes Urbaniak 7 p.m. Counting Coup 9 p.m. at Craft Local.
Pablo and The Buddha: 7:30 p.m. at Pub Station. $6.
Sanctuary: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Sunday, March 8
Crow Country: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.
Thomas Burke Quartet: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.
Tuesday, March 10
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Wednesday, March 11
Wes Urbaniak: 5 p.m. at 406 Kitchen & Taproom.
Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Thursday, March 12
Acoustic Thursday: 6 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Jazz with MSUB: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.