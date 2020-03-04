Live This Week: Sofia, Amanda Shires, Wes Urbaniak and more
Live This Week: Sofia, Amanda Shires, Wes Urbaniak and more

Friday, March 6

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Sofia: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co.

Sofia

Sofia, a guitar/cello duo of Dennis Nettiksimmons and Sophia Writesel, will play an evening of contemporary acoustic music from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. The performance will feature the duo's unique covers along with original compositions.

Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Lunatic Fringe: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Club.

Ray Schneckloth and Randy Harkin of Cedar Ridge: 7:30 p.m. at Levity Bar & Bistro.

Amanda Shires, L.A. Edwards: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $25.

Amanda Shires

While on her Atmosphereless Tour, Amanda Shires will perform at the Pub Station Taproom on Friday. Shires drew a huge crowd for her performance at the Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish last summer. L.A. Edwards will open the all-ages Pub Station show at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 plus any applicable service fee.

Sanctuary: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Saturday, March 7

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Drivin' Sideways Band: 7 p.m. at Elks Club.

MOJO: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Wes Urbaniak 7 p.m. Counting Coup 9 p.m. at Craft Local.

Pablo and The Buddha: 7:30 p.m. at Pub Station. $6.

Pablo and the Buddha

Pablo and the Buddha will play the Pub Station Taproom at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The duo plays an eclectic blend of acoustic hits spanning multiple genres. Tickets to the age-21-plus show are $6, plus applicable service fee.

Sanctuary: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Sunday, March 8

Crow Country: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

Thomas Burke Quartet: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.

Tuesday, March 10

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Wednesday, March 11

Wes Urbaniak

Billings gets treated to a double-dose of Wes Urbaniak this week. The versatile singer/songwriter and string player will perform at Craft Local at 7 p.m. Saturday and 406 Kitchen & Taproom at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Urbaniak said the Craft Local show will include the majority of songs from Wes Urbaniak Mountain Folk's upcoming album “The Long Walk” with some friends perhaps joining in, while the 406 Kitchen & Taproom show will feature more songs from earlier albums and “probably wind up being a bit more jammy.”

Wes Urbaniak: 5 p.m. at 406 Kitchen & Taproom.

Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Thursday, March 12

Acoustic Thursday: 6 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Jazz with MSUB: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

