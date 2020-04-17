Live This Week (virtually)

To submit a performance for the list, email the artist's name, the event's time, date and cost of access, and the website where the performance can be accessed, to enjoy@billingsgazette.com.
Friday, April 17
Montana Lockdown Hafla: 7:30 p.m. The Montana Belly Dance Community showcases some of Montana's best belly dance performers and Billings favorites. Hosted by Tesseract Dance Collective and Emberdance. To access the livestream, go to the "Montana Lock-down Hafla" Facebook page. The event is free to view, but all tips benefit Craft Local. (To donate, go to craftlocal.org or the GoFundMe campaign: gofundme.com/f/craft-local.) More information at tesseractdancecollective.com.
Saturday, April 18
Arterial Drive: 8-9:30 p.m. at the "Arterial Drive" and "HOT 101.9" Facebook pages. Band information is also available at arterialdrive.com.
Sunday, April 19
Deryk Cunningham: 6:30 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.
