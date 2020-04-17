Live This Week (virtually)
Live This Week (virtually)

To submit a performance for the list, email the artist's name, the event's time, date and cost of access, and the website where the performance can be accessed, to enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

Friday, April 17

Tesseract Dance Collective

On Friday, Tesseract Dance Collective and Emberdance will host a benefit showcase of performances by the Montana belly dance community at 7:30 p.m. All tips given for the free performance will benefit Craft Local.

Montana Lockdown Hafla: 7:30 p.m. The Montana Belly Dance Community showcases some of Montana's best belly dance performers and Billings favorites. Hosted by Tesseract Dance Collective and Emberdance. To access the livestream, go to the "Montana Lock-down Hafla" Facebook page. The event is free to view, but all tips benefit Craft Local. (To donate, go to craftlocal.org or the GoFundMe campaign: gofundme.com/f/craft-local.) More information at tesseractdancecollective.com.

Saturday, April 18

Arterial Drive

On Saturday, Arterial Drive will perform a “Social Distancing Online Concert for Billings” at 8 p.m. The Billings band features a group of songwriters whose musical styles and trainings come from exceptionally different walks of life. Their music is a combination of rock ‘n' roll, progressive, electronic, indie, alternative rock and jazz. Saturday's concert will be available for viewing at the "Arterial Drive" and "HOT 101.9" Facebook pages.

Arterial Drive: 8-9:30 p.m. at the "Arterial Drive" and "HOT 101.9" Facebook pages. Band information is also available at arterialdrive.com.

Sunday, April 19

Deryk Cunningham: 6:30 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.

