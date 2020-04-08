Live This Week (virtually)
live this week

Live This Week (virtually)

{{featured_button_text}}

To submit a performance for the list, email the artist's name, the event's time, date and cost of access, and the website where the performance can be accessed, to enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

Wednesday, April 8

Adam Rutt: 8 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.

Thursday, April 9

Tj Overcast Live from the Bunker: 6 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.

Derek Cunningham: 6:30 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.

Quarantunes Three with Oly: 8-9 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.

Wes Urbaniak: 7:30-9 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page. Solo acoustic performance of Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk's new album "The Long Walk."

Friday, April 10

Ryan Supola

Ryan Supola will livestream a performance at 6 p.m. on Friday. Supola will make jazz and pop music collide with inspiring original tunes and covers from the past and present. To access the concert, go to the "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.

"Piano Porn" with Ryan Supola: 6-7 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.

Saturday, April 11

Deryk Cunningham: 6:30 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.

Deryk Cunningham

Deryk Cunningham will livestream a concert at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Cunningham is a singer-songwriter who plays diverse classic acoustic covers along with heartfelt originals. To access the concert, go to the "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Red Ants Pants Music Festival postponed for a year
Music

Red Ants Pants Music Festival postponed for a year

“It’s heartbreaking to have to cancel,” said Sarah Calhoun, who produces the yearly event. “If we can’t guarantee that our fans and community and artists and staff and vendors and volunteers will be safe, then we can’t hold a festival.”

+2
Andrew Lloyd Webber shares musicals online; actor diagnosed
National

Andrew Lloyd Webber shares musicals online; actor diagnosed

  • Updated

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News