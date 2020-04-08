Live This Week (virtually)

To submit a performance for the list, email the artist's name, the event's time, date and cost of access, and the website where the performance can be accessed, to enjoy@billingsgazette.com.
Wednesday, April 8
Adam Rutt: 8 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.
Thursday, April 9
Tj Overcast Live from the Bunker: 6 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.
Derek Cunningham: 6:30 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.
Quarantunes Three with Oly: 8-9 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.
Wes Urbaniak: 7:30-9 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page. Solo acoustic performance of Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk's new album "The Long Walk."
Friday, April 10
"Piano Porn" with Ryan Supola: 6-7 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.
Saturday, April 11
Deryk Cunningham: 6:30 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!