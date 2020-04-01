Live This Week (virtually)

To submit a performance for the list, email the artist's name, the event's time, date and cost of access, and the website where the performance can be accessed, to enjoy@billingsgazette.com.
Thursday, April 2
Acoustic covers by Aaron Flores: 7-7:45 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.
Friday, April 3
Christopher Ryan: 7-8 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page. Artist info at “The Real Christopher Ryan” Facebook page and christopherryanmusic.com.
Saturday, April 4
Big Sky Drive: 8-9 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.
