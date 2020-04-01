Live This Week (virtually)
To submit a performance for the list, email the artist's name, the event's time, date and cost of access, and the website where the performance can be accessed, to enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

Thursday, April 2

Aaron Flores

Aaron Flores, guitarist in Hubba Hubba and Dumpweed, will livestream a performance of acoustic covers from 7-7:45 p.m. on Thursday. The community can access the concert at the “COVID-19 Couch Concerts” Facebook page.

Friday, April 3

Christopher Ryan

Christopher Ryan, vocalist, percussionist and guitarist, will perform a virtual concert on Friday. His music draws on influences from the places he visits, rolling regional sounds into his own brand of what he calls “obscuracana folk-rock.” On Friday, the concert will be livestreamed 7-8 p.m. at the "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.

Saturday, April 4

