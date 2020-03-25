Live This Week (virtually)
Live This Week (virtually)

To submit a performance for the list, email the artist's name, the event's time, date and cost of access, and the website where the performance can be accessed, to enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

Friday, March 27

Agnar: 7:55 p.m. on Instagram @agnarmusic.

Counting Coup: 8 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.

Thursday, April 2

Phthisis "Doom Show": 2 p.m. at "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.

