Live This Week: (Virtually)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks says he feels the “blahs” but has no fever as he and wife Rita Wilson remain in isolation in an Australian residence after being discharged from a hospital following their coronavirus diagnosis.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — While the coronavirus pandemic has led authorities around the globe to cancel concerts and sporting events, and even shut down daily activities in some places, Mexico City is going ahead with Vive Latino — one of the most important music festivals in the country.
NEW YORK (AP) — From helping others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here's a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.
Rimrock Hot Club featuring Alex Nauman (second from left) performs. On Saturday, the Alex Nauman Trio, with Nauman, Keller Paulson and Erik Gothberg, will present a livestream concert at 7 p.m. To access the performance, go to facebook.com/alex.nauman.
DAEM will livestream a performance at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The songstress does not identify with a singular genre, rather, she thrives within the realms of being called upon and challenged as a creator. Her strength in composition is illuminated by telling lyricism, which is highlighted with spellbinding vocals. Whether on piano or guitar, she is a tour de force to be reckoned with whose sonic messages are bound to hit home. To access DAEM's livestream on Wednesday, go to facebook.com/hernameisdaem.