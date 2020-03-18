Live This Week: (Virtually)
To submit a performance for the list, email the artist's name, the event's time, date and cost of access, and the website where the performance can be accessed, to enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

Thursday, March 19

Adam Rutt & The Electric Outlaws livestream of new album: 8-9 p.m. at "Montana COVID Couch Concerts!" Facebook page.

Rimrock Hot Club

Rimrock Hot Club featuring Alex Nauman (second from left) performs. On Saturday, the Alex Nauman Trio, with Nauman, Keller Paulson and Erik Gothberg, will present a livestream concert at 7 p.m. To access the performance, go to facebook.com/alex.nauman.

Saturday, March 21

Alex Nauman Trio: 7 p.m. at facebook.com/alex.nauman. With Alex Nauman, Keller Paulson, Erik Gothberg. $10 suggested donation at paypal.com/alexnaumanmusic or through Venmo @alexnaumanmusic.

DAEM

DAEM will livestream a performance at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The songstress does not identify with a singular genre, rather, she thrives within the realms of being called upon and challenged as a creator. Her strength in composition is illuminated by telling lyricism, which is highlighted with spellbinding vocals. Whether on piano or guitar, she is a tour de force to be reckoned with whose sonic messages are bound to hit home. To access DAEM's livestream on Wednesday, go to facebook.com/hernameisdaem.

Wednesday, March 25

DAEM: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/hernameisdaem. Donations accepted through Venmo @Callie-Benjamin.

