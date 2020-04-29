Live This Week (virtually)
To submit a performance for the list, email the artist's name, the event's time, date and cost of access, and the website where the performance can be accessed, to enjoy@billingsgazette.com.

Wednesday, April 29

Deryk Cunningham: 6:30 p.m. at the "COVID-19 Couch Concerts" Facebook page.

Saturday, May 2

Tour de Fleur Kickoff Concert with Arterial Drive: 8-9:30 p.m. Drew McDowell and Josh Reedy, of Arterial Drive,  kick off Billings TrailNet's re-organized Tour de Fleur, taking place through May. More information at arterialdrive.com and billingstrailnet.org.

Tuesday, May 5

The Who Cares Virtual Symphony Benefit: John Roberts y Pan Blanco perform live from Craft Local 7-9 p.m. at the "Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale" Facebook and YouTube pages.

