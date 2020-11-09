Motley Crue's Sixx moves to Jackson Hole, hopes to help out

JACKSON, Wyo. — Nikki Sixx thinks he's a local.

Problem is, someone near and dear to his heart has given him an earful about that.

"I said to my daughter that I'm a local, and my daughter's extremely vocal and strong," Sixx told the News&Guide. "She goes, 'You can't do that.' And I go, 'I can do that. I'm a local now.' And she goes 'You're going to have to run that by some locals. And I think you have to wait a year.'"

So, just a few months into living in the valley, Sixx, 61, has found himself in one of the longest running debates in Jackson Hole. Sure, he's already picked a side (he does like to think of himself as a local since he's bought a house on West Gros Ventre Butte, and lives there) but he's also keyed into two of the valley's social truths.

One, being a "local" is a coveted position that only some claim.

Two, that's because so many transplants now occupy the valley.

"Is anybody a local here?" Sixx asked rhetorically. "Very few."

OK, back up. Who's Nikki Sixx? Who cares that he's a local? Or, a resident.

First, you might remember the '80s.