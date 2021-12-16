‘Music is the language we speak’ Billings pop band headlining Pub Station show Saturday night

Joyce from the Future recently opened for the national touring band, Highly Suspect, at the Pub Station. They then were invited to open shows for the band across Montana in Bozeman and Missoula. It gave Joyce from the Future a taste of touring life, and they liked it, Horton said.

Horton and Campbell have been writing and performing music together since they were students at Senior High School. They both graduated in 2018 and headed off to study at the University of Montana in Missoula. They returned to Billings in 2019, focused on breaking into the music scene, and connected with Stiles and Reedy, who had been in Billings band Arterial Drive.

The Billings music scene is more supportive than the scene in Missoula where there are so many talented musicians, all scrambling to play gigs at too few venues, Horton and Campbell said.

“Here, there is less of a gate-keeping atmosphere,” Horton said. “Professional musicians want the whole scene to thrive.”

The all-ages designation on this Billings show will allow a younger, pop-loving crowd to take in the show. Campbell said he’s not sure who their target audience is, but they want to make the music as accessible as possible.