‘Music is the language we speak’ Billings pop band headlining Pub Station show Saturday night

There is an otherworldly aura to the music of the new Billings pop group, Joyce from the Future.
Lyric Horton’s ethereal voice is perfect for the synthesized pop funk that her friend and bandmate Alex Campbell brings to their project. The curious band name comes from a comment Campbell made to Horton when they pulled up at a local thrift store in Joyce, the name Horton gave her 1998 Honda Civic.
“There was a new Honda parked by the door, and Alex said, ‘Look, there’s Joyce from the future.’”
The name fits their vibe. Two other bandmates, drummer Josh Reedy and keyboard and sax player Connor Stiles, bring elements of funk and jazz, rooting their sound in classic rhythms. Because all four are gifted musicians, no one outshines anyone else.
Joyce from the Future is performing their first headlining show in Billings on Saturday in the Pub Station Taproom. The all-ages show starts at 8 p.m. with openers, Rookie Card and Hey ILY. Tickets are $12.
So far, Joyce from the Future has played 10 shows, beginning with their opening slot last spring for popular local band, Gilda House. Each time they play a show, the sets get longer, Campbell said.
“It forces us out of our comfort zone. First, we had a 45-minute set, then we had to write a couple songs to make it longer. Then we played a 60-minute set and had to write more songs. If we don’t like something, we’ll swap it out,” Campbell said.
Joyce from the Future recently opened for the national touring band, Highly Suspect, at the Pub Station. They then were invited to open shows for the band across Montana in Bozeman and Missoula. It gave Joyce from the Future a taste of touring life, and they liked it, Horton said.
Horton and Campbell have been writing and performing music together since they were students at Senior High School. They both graduated in 2018 and headed off to study at the University of Montana in Missoula. They returned to Billings in 2019, focused on breaking into the music scene, and connected with Stiles and Reedy, who had been in Billings band Arterial Drive.
The Billings music scene is more supportive than the scene in Missoula where there are so many talented musicians, all scrambling to play gigs at too few venues, Horton and Campbell said.
“Here, there is less of a gate-keeping atmosphere,” Horton said. “Professional musicians want the whole scene to thrive.”
The all-ages designation on this Billings show will allow a younger, pop-loving crowd to take in the show. Campbell said he’s not sure who their target audience is, but they want to make the music as accessible as possible.
“It’s OK to acknowledge that younger people listen to pop,” he said.
Horton comes from Billings music royalty. Her grandparents, Kim and Ron Horton, have performed in rock cover bands for decades, including Yogo and Mojo. Her father, Tony Horton, has performed music around town as well. Lyric says “before I even remember, I was singing.”
“When I was 3 years old, my mom put me in a pageant, and my talent was singing. I sang the ABCs and when they tried to take the mic away, I wouldn’t let them and I started screaming and crying.”
Stiles recently graduated from Montana State University Billings with a music performance degree on saxophone. He studied under John Roberts, who encouraged him to learn a second instrument so he also picked up clarinet and flute. Stiles said he mostly improvises when he plays live, and hopes to bring the flute into the mix at some point.
“We are transmuting the message to the audience, whether it’s emotion or experiences we’ve had,” Stiles said.
Reedy, who is originally from Connecticut, came to Billings to study computer science and philosophy at Rocky Mountain College. He said he has been inspired by many people, including his writing and philosophy professors at Rocky, Andrew Kirk and David Strong. That influence finds a way into the music.
“If we want people to feel something – it’s music. That’s the language we speak,” Reedy said.
Campbell creates electronic music on his laptop, mixes it and records it to be played along with live instruments at their shows. That synthesized, sometimes fuzzy and always melodic sound, drives their live shows. Campbell said he’d like to add more equipment so he can mix live on stage.
“I call it synth pop as a blanket with sprinklings of funk, disco and R&B,” Campbell said.
At their live shows, Campbell plays electric bass and guitar and Horton sings and plays guitar. They hope to build on their new material and record a full-length album in 2022.
The future looks bright for this foursome.