Oak Ridge Boys concert postponed

The Oak Ridge Boys concert, scheduled for Sunday, July 12, in Lewistown, is being re-scheduled to 2021, due to ramifications of the COVID-19 virus threat.

Organizers including Central Montana Medical Center, which is producing show for the benefit of 3D Mammogram and Breast Biopsy Units for the Radiology Department, said in a press release a concert inherently involves health risks, making the re-scheduling of the concert the only real option at this juncture.

The Medical Foundation’s fund raising campaign to generate $475,000, initiated in the summer of 2019, was planned to culminate with the concert.

Planners are working with William Morris Endeavor and the Oak Ridge Boys Organization to confirm a new date, which will be announced as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, tickets already purchased for the concert will be honored for the re-scheduled date. Refunds may be requested upon return of the pre-paid tickets to: The Wild Iris, 415 W. Janeaux, Lewistown, MT 59457; Ann Tuss, Foundation, Mgr. at Central Montana Medical Center, 408 Wendell Ave., Lewistown, MT 59457; or Karen Kuhlmann, 962 High Meadows Lane, Lewistown, MT 59457, 406-538-4575.

After the new date is announced, tickets for the re-scheduled concert will be available and on-sale at cmmc.health/oaks or The Wild Iris.