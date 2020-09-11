Oak Ridge Boys new concert date set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oak Ridge Boys concert, originally scheduled for Sunday, July 12, 2020, has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Fergus Center for the Performing Arts, in Lewistown. The original concert date was re-scheduled due to covid-19 suppression restrictions.

The concert will benefit Central Montana Medical Center’s ongoing Radiology Department upgrade including acquisition of a new 3D Mammogram unit and Breast Biopsy Guide System. The total capital campaign goal is $475,000. Funds to purchase the 3D Mammogram were generated earlier in the campaign and the 3D Mammogram was purchased and already installed, according to a press release from concert organizers.

Tickets sold for the Oak Ridge Boys for the original date will be honored on June 5, 2021. Ticket holders wanting a refund for their July 12, 2020, tickets can return their tickets by Nov. 1, 2020, for a full refund, at The Wild Iris Floral & Home Store in Lewistown or by mail to Ann Tuss, CMMC, 408 Wendell Ave., Lewistown, MT 59457.

Tickets for the 2021 concert are available now at The Wild Iris Floral & Home Store in Lewistown, 406- 535-2737. Online (general admission only) tickets are available at cmmc.health/oaks.com. Reserved seating tickets are available by calling 406-538-4575, 406-535-6309 or 406-535-2737.