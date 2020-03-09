Oak Ridge Boys plan Lewistown concert

The Oak Ridge Boys will perform a benefit concert at the Fergus Center for the Performing Arts in Lewistown on Sunday, July 12. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The concert is a fundraiser for Central Montana Medical Center’s 3D mammogram and breast biopsy unit acquisition. The event will conclude the $475,000 capital campaign that began in the spring of 2019 to raise money for a 3D mammogram and steriotactic unit, according to a press release from organizers.

The Oak Ridge Boys, the quartet of Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban, have performed together since 1973. Their hits have topped the gospel, country and pop charts throughout the decades. The group has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and has won every major award in the music industry including Grammy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and American Music Awards.

Reserved and general admission tickets can be purchased The Wild Iris Floral & Home Store, 406-535-2737; or by calling 406-538-4575.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1