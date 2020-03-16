Pub Station closes, postpones shows until April 15

The Pub Station has been taking the COVID-19 pandemic day-by-day and event-by-event.

"Due to current events, following the governor and the CDC’s recommendations, The Pub Station Taproom and ticket window will be closed through April 15," the business said in a press release Monday.

Any shows that were scheduled during that time are being postponed.

“Our team believes this is the best course of action in order to get back to business as soon as safely possible, which along with public safety, is our goal. We understand this is a stressful and uncharted time for everyone, but we encourage our patrons to hold on to any previously purchased tickets, as all tickets will be honored for the postponed dates.

Due to the ticket window closure, tickets will only be available at www.thepubstation.com or by phone at 919-653-0443. As this is a fluid situation, we will keep our community in the loop if/when information changes.

In the meantime, stay safe and take care of each other.

See below for a list of current postponed/cancelled events (we will be releasing the rescheduled dates as soon as the details are confirmed. As before, we encourage you to subscribe to our email list at www.thepubstation.com for updates)