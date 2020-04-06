Pub Station extends closure

Pub Station extends closure

From the Here's the latest reporting on how area businesses and industries are being affected by the coronavirus series
Pub Station

The bar area in the Pub Station is pictured. The venue recently announced it is extending the temporary closure of its taproom and ticket window to Thursday, April 30. Tickets for upcoming events are still available on the venue's website and by phone.

The Pub Station recently announced it will extend the closure of its taproom & ticket window to Thursday, April 30.

“Our team believes this is the best course of action in order to get back to business as soon as safely possible. We understand that this is a stressful and uncharted time for everyone, but we encourage our patrons to hold on to any previously purchased tickets, as all tickets will be honored for the postponed dates,” the organization announced in a press release.

Tickets for Pub Station events are still available online at thepubstation.com or by calling 919-653-0443.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News