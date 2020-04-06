Pub Station extends closure

The Pub Station recently announced it will extend the closure of its taproom & ticket window to Thursday, April 30.
“Our team believes this is the best course of action in order to get back to business as soon as safely possible. We understand that this is a stressful and uncharted time for everyone, but we encourage our patrons to hold on to any previously purchased tickets, as all tickets will be honored for the postponed dates,” the organization announced in a press release.
Tickets for Pub Station events are still available online at thepubstation.com or by calling 919-653-0443.
