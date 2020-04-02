Red Ants Pants Music Festival postponed for a year

Public health and safety was the primary reason for rescheduling the event, but compounding issues related to COVID-19, including traveling state-to-state and Canadian bands crossing the border, made it difficult to confirm the festival this year.

“At this time there are so many unknowns,” Calhoun said. “I realize it feels like a ways out. We just don’t know what is going to happen. I can’t personally live with knowing that our gathering continued on with the virus spread.”

In 2018, the festival was named Event of the Year by the Montana Office of Tourism, and has been a major economic driver for White Sulphur Springs, population 900.

“From the stage company, to sound guys, to artists, there is going to be a major economic shift, which is painful for all of us, but when it comes down to it, the most important thing is human life,” Calhoun stressed.

Red Ants Pants Music Festival is named for the apparel company founded by Calhoun, which focuses on work wear designed for women and manufactured in the U.S.