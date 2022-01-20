Remains found in search for Sidney woman

The search for 26-year-old Sidney woman, Katelynn Berry, has been suspended following the discovery of human remains Thursday morning near Sidney.

The remains were discovered by a team of volunteers organized as part of a massive effort to conduct a grounds search for Berry who has been missing since Dec. 21. The remains were discovered at about 9:20 a.m.

“The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, as well as other law enforcement assets have secured the area and are actively processing and documenting the scene,” Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft said in a statement Thursday morning.

The remains still need to be positively identified, but search efforts for Berry have been suspended the chief said. The body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

“I would like to express our sincerest gratitude and respect to our civilian volunteers and area law enforcement partners for their overwhelming support in this effort,” the chief added.