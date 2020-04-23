Shane de Leon on seizing time during a pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Artist and musician Shane de Leon has been running the small but bustling art and performance venue Kirks' Grocery for more than a year in Billings, but COVID-19 has drastically changed his business model.

De Leon has been hosting weekly live videos from the gallery showcasing the latest show that opened during the pandemic, "Curate / Instigate and Hare Brained," featuring new work by Gordon McConnell, Sandy Dvarishkis, and Stephen Glueckert and posting all works to the new www.kirksgrocery.com.

"This has been a creative boon time for me and for that I am thankful," said De Leon. "I've been staying off the internet a bit and that helps to keep my thoughts on deeper things."

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?

I've been reading Anthony Bourdain's "Medium Raw" the last few days. I returned around five great graphic novels to the library a couple days before the closures in the convenient drive-thru. I'll spend the next few days after that looking at the "Betty Hawn Photography" or "Maybe Not" book which Jon Lodge gave me for Christmas. I've looked at the images but have yet to read the accompanying text. I always lean hard on my Ursula K Le Guin and Murakami collections.