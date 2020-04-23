Shane de Leon on seizing time during a pandemic

Artist and musician Shane de Leon has been running the small but bustling art and performance venue Kirks' Grocery for more than a year in Billings, but COVID-19 has drastically changed his business model.
De Leon has been hosting weekly live videos from the gallery showcasing the latest show that opened during the pandemic, "Curate / Instigate and Hare Brained," featuring new work by Gordon McConnell, Sandy Dvarishkis, and Stephen Glueckert and posting all works to the new www.kirksgrocery.com.
"This has been a creative boon time for me and for that I am thankful," said De Leon. "I've been staying off the internet a bit and that helps to keep my thoughts on deeper things."
What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?
I've been reading Anthony Bourdain's "Medium Raw" the last few days. I returned around five great graphic novels to the library a couple days before the closures in the convenient drive-thru. I'll spend the next few days after that looking at the "Betty Hawn Photography" or "Maybe Not" book which Jon Lodge gave me for Christmas. I've looked at the images but have yet to read the accompanying text. I always lean hard on my Ursula K Le Guin and Murakami collections.
What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?
Every evening I've been diving into Spotify tunnels. Mainly jazz this week. Chicago Underground Quartet, Jeff Parker, Isotope 217, Sun Ra, Art Ensemble, Gastr Del Sol, Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat, Marc Ribot, Achref Chargui, Califone, Rachel Grimes, Bobby Conn, Sandro Perri
What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?
Last night I watched "13th," a documentary about America's Prison Industrial Complex and how it is just the perpetuation of slavery, capitalism, and power. Moving and inspiring. I'm always looking for documentaries to inform me of the brutalities our government continues to support. Mary and I were laughing pretty hard at the Eric Andre Show the other night. Curb Your Enthusiasm gets me laughing.
What are you currently creating?
I've been working on an art show that will be at 4ZERO7 Gallery sometime in the future. It's large scale collage and painting. As well as recording music with some internet collaborators. The virus has given me a lot of time to make work and I've been seizing it.
