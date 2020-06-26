Sing out: Local music scene begins to reemerge from COVID shutdowns

Brown said he felt conflicted about performing and was concerned about gathering people together for music, as well as the financial aspects. Some venues are offering full proceeds back to the artists, some are providing a reduced rate based on the venue’s reduced capacity, and some are not paying musicians at all.

“It’s hard to come back and be a dancing monkey, but people say they need live music," said Brown, who has hit hard with COVID-19 shutdowns. Like so many other performance artists, Brown’s entire way of life and means of making money was deemed non-essential. "It’s hard not to feel like what we do is expendable."

Now that live music is picking back up, Brown said he decided to join with some friends and just play. “It’s not that imperative, but it seems to be imperative enough."

It’s easy to get out of the habit of performing, playing or composing once you’ve stopped, Roberts added, who kept active with live streamed concerts, but missed the audiences. “The live shows are really the only place where you can get that transfer of energy.”

Roberts views performance as a “symbiotic thing,” he said. “You feel like you have to get it out to people, so part of it is just trying to keep the music going.”