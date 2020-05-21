Singing the blues: Billings' largest music festival is canceled this summer

Goodridge isn’t disclosing who was booked for 2020, but is working to renegotiate contracts for the following year. This year, she took on the majority of work for the festival, which takes a year to coordinate, as her husband is now employed by MetraPark.

“Usually, I’m behind the scenes and Tim was always the face,” said Goodridge, who handles the event graphics, social media, website and other less public parts of the event. “This time I was actually going to be taking over. I was thinking, ‘Am I going to be brave enough to be the face?’ I don’t get to see if that’s going to happen that way.”

The Goodridges have long focused on bringing blues and rock acts to the Magic City, but also have given opening slots to local and regional bands. Last year four bands from Montana were chosen to perform, including Mudslide Charley, a blues band from Missoula; the sister-led rock band from Bozeman, Hawthorne Roots; and Billings' Not Your Boyfriend's Band; and Arterial Drive.

In addition to canceling the 2020 festival, Goodridge said that the bands booked for Alive After 5 on July 31 have also been cancelled. Each year, the kickoff of Magic City Blues coincidences with the popular downtown street event, and Goodridges book that event's entertainment, which was to feature their son, Willy G, and New York based pop group Lawrence.