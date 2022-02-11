Songs with a twist: Billings rockers Repeat Offenders mix up genres for their rowdy live shows

There are nights when the members of the Repeat Offenders can’t hear lead vocalist Kenn Patterson sing because the crowd is singing so loud.

Those are the best nights. In mid-January when the Billings rock cover band played the Pub Station, a crowd of 450 fans showed up. Even though the five members of the Repeat Offenders have played together or in other bands since the late 1970s, it was a bit overwhelming.

“We’re just a cover band from Billings. It’s surreal having this much excitement for our show,” Patterson said.

The Repeat Offenders are gearing up for their show at Hooligan’s Sports Bar on March 12 for the St. Paddy’s Day celebration. The show will be outside unless the weather turns bad. They are also playing June 25 at the Snow Creek in Red Lodge as part of the Singer Songwriter Festival.

Since their inception in 2011, the band has evolved stylistically, figuring out what they do best. Writing original material doesn’t fit the dynamic of the band, so they stick to covers, played their way. They will mix Whitney Houston’s pop hit “Dance With Me” with a rap song or turn Tupac Shakur’s “California Love” into a rock ballad.

“If we were to play an AC/DC song, we could carbon copy it and that’s not what we do,” said guitarist Jon Verbeck.

When they played “Jump Around” by House of Pain at the Pub show, a video shows dozens of people in front of the band jumping for several minutes. One fan told Patterson later that her legs hurt for a week.

“We didn’t go into this band to make money,” Verbeck said. “We are best friends and we’re having a good time.”

Verbeck’s favorite band is Weezer, but he’s OK that they don’t have a Weezer song in their set. It’s not about choosing their favorite music and performing it, Patterson said.

“All of us are from rock and metal backgrounds, but we do rap, we do pop. We turn them into rock anthems. The whole purpose is to bring people together,” Patterson said.

The band name refers to playing old songs as in hitting repeat. Sometimes they worry that the name sends the wrong message, but it’s too late to change it now.

“One of the hardest parts of being in a band is coming up with a name,” Patterson said. “You don’t want to Google our name.”

The band was rolling along in 2016, playing shows at Hooligan’s and the Squire and showcasing a female keyboard player. But not long after playing an Alive After 5 show outside the Pub Station that drew the biggest crowd for the 2016 summer series, they broke up. There wasn’t an epic battle over song choices and nobody was accused of hogging the spotlight. Patterson said he was just burned out. The rest of the band tried a different lead singer for a while, but it wasn’t the same.

“We didn’t want to play without Kenn,” bassist Steve Shelton said. “When you divide a band, you divide the fans.”

In 2021, they got back together, adding a second guitar player, Jay Fuson, to replace the keyboardist. It was a bold move since many of their songs hinged on the keyboard or had synthesizers in the original song, but Fuson’s strong guitar skills helped the band sound better than before, Shelton said.

Patterson said their sound and lights guy, Matt Steorts, of Billings Mobile Stages, has worked with them for years, always getting the right light at the right time.

Each week at band practice, they write song suggestions on a dry erase board set up in the practice room above Shelton’s shop.

“If somebody has an idea, we work on it. We have a phrase, RO it up,” Patterson said.

Once they’ve worked up the song, they find they can’t listen to the original version anymore because it throws them off. Shelton adds, “We keep the structure of it, but we look at how we can play it in our way.”

Dusty Young, who plays drums, said the band avoids drama because they stay honest with each other, and make sure they agree on something before moving forward.

“We are like five girlfriends, we all have opinions and we all get bitchy, but we’re still friends,” Young said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0