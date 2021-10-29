Spreading warmth; Native artist uses blankets, sewing circles for inspiration

In return, they get to be part of the finished artwork and she gifts them all a signed print.

“Rather than it being solely about the stitching, the stitching is almost like the plate,” she said. “I like to say I set the table. So, the stitching is the plate, but then, as people are stitching, I'm so compelled by just our hunger to connect in this way with our neighbors and people that we may or may not know.”

Long-held traditions come to the table.

“Having this place where cross-disciplinary knowledge and generational knowledge is really important and crucial,” she said. “There are traditions of craft that people do in community and these traditions, are traditions, because they could think of this way back in time. They're still around because of that thread of storytelling and sharing space with one another and listening.”

The circles echo circles of life, pow wow circles and round houses, and she is inspired by the stories for future projects.

“When I feel like there's just call and response, that happens in the context of the sewing circles, and in the course of listening and participating in conversation, that new ideas come to life and continue the conversation,” she said.

Mixed materials