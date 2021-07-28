St. John's Summer Concert Series features Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs on Thursday

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs will play at St. John’s Summer Concert Series on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The free weekly summer concert series is hosted outside on the St. John's United campus at the corner of Rimrock and Shiloh roads.

Formed in Bozema, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs have been taking their infectious sound on the road since 2013. Their four-part harmony and five- person ensemble creates a modern approach to tradition folk music. This is the band's third time playing in the St. John’s Summer Concert Series.

COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

This season there will be no St. John’s BBQ nor openers on Town Square. People are welcome to bring their own picnic dinner. Food trucks will be available.

For more St. John’s Summer Concert information go to https://www.stjohnsunited.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsmt

